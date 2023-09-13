Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 game

Two young NFL teams will look to go 2-0 when the Green Bay Packers visit the Atlanta Falcons.

There were lots of questions as to how the Jordan Love era would start in Green Bay, but it began in great fashion with a resounding win over their arch-rival Chicago Bears. Love looked solid while Aaron Jones paced the backfield in a promising start to the season.

Bijan Robinson looked like the do-it-all running back he was promised to be in Atlanta. The rookie had a good day on the ground and hauled in a touchdown pass from Desmond Ridder. The defense created havoc for 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, and the defense will hope to create more fits for the new signal caller in Green Bay.

Packers vs. Falcons odds, moneyline, over/under

The Eagles are favorites to defeat the Vikings, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Packers (-1.5)

Moneyline: Packers (-120); Falcons (+100)

Over/under: 40.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 22, Falcons 17

These are two teams still steeped in uncertainty, but I was encouraged by what I saw out of Jordan Love. It was against a weak Bears defense, but I’m giving Green Bay the edge on the road here in large part because of an advantage in coaching. The Packers mostly bottled up Justin Fields; I think they’ll be even better against Desmond Ridder.

Tyler Dragon: Packers 24, Falcons 20

The Packers quarterback Jordan Love got off to a rousing start. Safety Jessie Bates had two interceptions in his Falcons debut and rookie running back Bijan Robinson had one of the most impressive first career touchdown’s that you’ll see. These two teams are pretty evenly matched but the Packers get the slight edge because they have the better QB.

Victoria Hernandez: Packers 20, Falcons 19

Bijan Robinson showed glimpses of greatness last week, but Jordan Love also showed he is plenty confident in his role as Green Bay's leader. The Falcons haven't closed the gap to beat the Packers just yet.

Jordan Mendoza: Packers 23, Falcons 14

The health of Aaron Jones will play a big factor in whether the Packers are able to sustain their offensive success for a second week in a row. If he's able to suit up, Green Bay will have the edge and the defense has enough to limit the impact of Bijan Robinson.

