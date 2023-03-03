Green Ammonia Market expected to grow at a growth rate of 20 percent with Competitive Benchmarking| Regional analysis

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·8 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

The Green Ammonia Market size by Volume was valued at 1.4 Million Tonnes. in 2021 and is expected to grow by 20% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly 6.02 Million Tonnes.

Pune, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical business consulting and research firm, based out of India has published a global intelligence report on the “Green ammonia Market”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and the domain expert has analyzed the Green ammonia Market from a global as well as a regional perspective. The total market opportunity for Green ammonia Market was USD 1.4 Mn Tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent through the forecast period to reach USD 6.02 Mn Tonnes by 2029.

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.4 Mn Tonnes

Market Size in 2029

USD 6.02 Mn Tonnes

CAGR

20 percent (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

272

No. of Tables

125

No. of Charts and Figures

120

Segment Covered

Technology and End-user

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/115753

Green Ammonia Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is an analysis on the Green ammonia Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For the better understanding of the global factors affecting the Green ammonia Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Green ammonia Market. Key insights such as the Green ammonia market share and market presentation are presented in the report with the help of figures and tables. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help understand investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Green ammonia Market.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Green ammonia Market. Key players and new entrants in the Green ammonia Market are listed together. Demand and pricing analysis is conducted to understand changes in consumer behaviour and the risks for the forecast period that help plan production and costing of the Green ammonia.

The analysis aids new entrants to understand the Green ammonia Market for growth prospects and future business outlooks. A detailed analysis is also conducted on various government schemes, policies and subsidies that make the Green ammonia Market a lucrative option with growth opportunities. Such analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the Green ammonia Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/115753

The bottom-up approach was employed to validate the Green ammonia market size in terms of value and volume by different segments of the product. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Green ammonia Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Green ammonia Market. Thus the report provides a detailed overview of the Green ammonia Market.

Green ammonia market Overview

Ammonia made from green hydrogen, which is obtained through a carbon-free process is known as Green Ammonia. Green ammonia is carbon-free and completely renewable and employ hydrogen in emission free fuel cells and turbines. Demand for Green Ammonia in agrochemical procedures for green and sustainable products are expected to drive the Green ammonia market growth.

Green Ammonia Market Dynamics

Demand for Eco-friendly fertilizers in agricultural production to sustain soil quality and reduce carbon pollution the market for organic fertilizer is expected to drive the green ammonia market. Increasing technological advancement and developments in green ammonia, has potential to be used in variety of applications especially in the fertilizer industry. It has huge demand in shipping and marine fuel in the transportation industry as it has no sulphur traces, reduces emissions and improves air quality. Adoption of strict government regulations and increasing popularity of green fertilizers are the factor responsible for the growth of Green ammonia. Increasing government and private expenditures and rapidly declining cost of producing renewable power is expected to fuel the growth of the Green ammonia market over the forecast period.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/115753

However, lack of knowledge regarding green ammonia as well as equipment to be used in its manufacturing are the factors expected to restrain the Green ammonia market growth.

Green ammonia market Regional Insights

The European region held the largest Green ammonia market share in 2021. Increased adoption of technological improvements in Spain and Germany are expected to lead the regional Green ammonia market growth. European region is having facility for the wide range of production with many manufacturing locations. Investment in the green hydrogen and a rising focus on the development of renewable fuel for transportation and power generation sector are expected to fuel the Green ammonia market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Strict government regulation in the region and challenging zero carbon ambition are expected to drive the regional Green ammonia market growth.

Green ammonia market Segmentation

By Technology:

  • Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

  • Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

  • Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

By End User:

  • Transportation

  • Power Generation

  • Industrial Feedstock

  • Others

Green Ammonia Market Key Players include:

  • Enapter GmbH

  • Green Hydrogen Systems

  • Haldor Topsoe A/S

  • Hiringa Energy Ltd.

  • Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.)

  • ITM Power Plc

  • Man Energy Solutions SE

  • MCPHY Energy SAS

  • Nel Hydrogen AS

  • Queensland Nitrates Pty Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG

  • Uniper SE

  • Yara International ASA

  • Proton Ventures BV

  • Grieg Edge AS

  • CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=115753&type=Single%20User

Key questions answered in the Green Ammonia Market are:

  • What is Green ammonia?

  • What was the Green ammonia market size in 2021?

  • What is the growth rate of the Green ammonia Market?

  • Which are the factors expected to drive the Green ammonia market growth?

  • Which segment dominated the Green ammonia market growth?

  • What is the demand pattern for the Green ammonia market?

  • Which region held the largest share in the Green ammonia market?

  • Who are the key players in the Green ammonia market?

Key Offerings:

  • Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

  • Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

  • Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology and End user

  • Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

    • Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

    • Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • PORTER’s analysis

  • Value chain and supply chain analysis

  • Legal Aspects of business by region

  • Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

  • Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:

Sulphite Ammonia Caramel Market: The total market size is expected to reach USD 4.36 Bn by 2029 from USD 2.66 Bn in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4 percent during the forecast period. Growing food & beverage industry demand to make more appeal to consumers and allow consumers to identify taste is expected to drive the market growth.

Ammonia Market: The total market size was valued at 178188.20 kilotons in 2021, and it is expected to reach 209596.02 kilotons by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.05 percent during the forecast period. Demand for ammonia in the agricultural industry associated with the consumption of food via growth in population is the factor expected to drive the market growth.

Blue Hydrogen Market: The total market size was valued at USD 1.01 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.68 Bn by 2029 with a growth rate of 12.89 percent CAGR during the forecast period. Increased hydrogen use in fuel cell vehicles and some government regulations are expected to boost market growth.

Ammonium Thiosulfate Market: The total market size was valued at USD 345.28 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR 5.74 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 539.62 Mn. Use of Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer in Agricultural applications, Industrial applications, and other industries are expected to influence market growth.

Ammonium Acetate Market: The total market size is expected to reach USD 30.22 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1 percent during the forecast period. Increasing use of natural additives instead of synthetic additives in foods & beverages industry are expected to fuel the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


Latest Stories

  • Company picked by Ottawa to produce made-in-Canada vaccines warns it may go out of business

    The federal Liberal government's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing policy is facing yet another challenge after Maryland-based Novavax announced late Tuesday it may not have enough cash in a year's time to stay in business. That means three pillars of the government's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy have failed or could soon fail. In addition to this new hiccup with cash-strapped Novavax, there was the doomed deal with China-based CanSino and a major investment in the now-defun

  • China holds up chipmaker Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT

    Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, FT said, citing three people close to the matter. Arm and Softbank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The report comes after the United States passed a sweeping set of regulations last year aimed at kneecapping China's semiconductor industry.

  • Trafigura says Gupta sought to pass off Russian metal as Indian - court docs

    An Indian businessman accused by Trafigura of fraud told the commodity trader he imported Russian nickel and had it processed before rebranding it as Indian to get around financing restrictions, a former Trafigura executive said in an affidavit to a London court. The document suggests possible ways Russian metal has continued to flow onto global markets despite a host of companies and banks refusing to deal with Russian commodities following the invasion of Ukraine. The affidavit forms part of a case Trafigura is bringing against Prateek Gupta in London's High Court, alleging "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies in substituting other materials for nickel Trafigura had bought.

  • Russia's oil and gas revenue plunged 40% in January as western sanctions take a toll, IEA says

    Russia's oil and gas exports pulled in $18.5 billion in January, a 38% drop from January of last year, according to IEA data.

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Ecuador’s Oil Industry Is In Deep Crisis

    Ecuador’s national oil company Petroecuador declared a force majeure on almost all of its production last week as problems seem to continue to pile up for the country’s crisis-stricken oil industry

  • Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

    Russia is set to cut its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, and the move could have significant implications for oil markets

  • Tomato shortage: How far is Brexit to blame?

    Many people have claimed Brexit is to blame for the UK tomato shortage - what is the evidence?

  • Lithium Americas starts construction at Thacker Pass in Nevada

    Lithium Americas Corp said on Thursday it has begun construction at its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. The company's announcement follows a federal court ruling from February that rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife and allowed construction to start. The proposed mine has the potential to be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and would aid in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies for the metal.

  • Natural Gas Flaring Alternatives: Innovative Solutions For A Greener Future

    Natural gas flaring is the practice of burning off natural gas produced during oil drilling operations, but a number of new technologies could help curb the problematic method.

  • Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after record-breaking snowfall

    Yosemite National Park will stay closed indefinitely after record snowfall.The popular tourist destination was due to reopen on Wednesday (1 March) but will remain closed as 15ft of snow is covering some of the roads.Yosemite is located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and broke its snow record in recent days, with 40 inches on the ground, passing the previous high of 36 inches in 1969.There is currently no word as to when the park will reopen, or be safe again for visitors.

  • What Microsoft, Google and OpenAI don't want you to know about artificial intelligence: Raoul Pal

    Real Vision Group Founder & CEO Raoul Pal talks to Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre about how the big tech companies will develop AI in the next few years.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most revolutionary technologies of our time, and its potential impact on the global economy cannot be overstated. However, there are certain aspects of AI that major players such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI may not want the general public to be aware of. According to Raoul Pal, founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, the current AI boom is comparable to the biggest bubbles in history. Pal believes that the explosive growth of AI applications is going to create a huge bubble that will be impossible to ignore. He suggests that investing in semiconductor companies such as Nvidia is the best way for individuals to take advantage of this trend, as these companies provide the necessary processing power for AI systems. Microsoft and Google are currently the easiest ways for investors to gain exposure to AI. These companies have massive networks that will undoubtedly benefit from the growth of AI applications. Furthermore, both companies are pivoting their business models to incorporate AI, which will likely result in further growth and profitability. Pal also highlights the fact that AI is still in its early stages, and there are likely to be many more opportunities for investors to profit from this technology in the future. He notes that other major players such as Apple and Amazon are also developing their own AI technologies, and the Chinese have their own AI systems. However, Pal points out that the most significant game-changer in the AI industry is Stability AI. This open-source AI platform is available to everyone and is not restricted by any corporate interests or regulations. Pal suggests that this technology could be difficult to control and could lead to unforeseen consequences as it develops. Finally, Pal warns of the potential dangers of AI-generated fake content. With the development of chat, text-to-audio, and text-to-video AI technologies, the creation of fake content at an unprecedented scale is now possible. This poses a significant risk to society, and regulators will need to address this issue as AI technology continues to advance. In conclusion, while the growth of AI applications presents many opportunities for investors and businesses alike, there are also risks and challenges that need to be addressed. It is important for investors to stay informed and cautious as they navigate the rapidly changing AI landscape.

  • Oil edges up as record U.S. crude exports offset stock build

    Record high U.S. crude exports helped offset the market’s consternation over another weekly build in stockpiles, sending oil prices higher for a second day in a row. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for April delivery settled at $77.69 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.8%. London-traded Brent crude for April delivery settled at $84.31, up 86 cents or 1.03%.

  • Costco earnings: Don’t mess with $1.50 hot dogs and $1.99 pizza, Twitter says

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins Brad Smith and Seana Smith to discuss what Twitter has to say about Costco earnings, grocery prices, and the retailer’s food court staples.

  • At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in

    Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma and others from China's crackdown-hit internet sector will be absent from this year's parliamentary sessions, as Beijing boosts representation from the tech hardware sector, delegate lists show. Nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) will gather in Beijing on Sunday for its first meeting since Xi Jinping secured a norm-breaking third leadership term at a congress of the ruling Communist Party last October.

  • Tesla's investor day showed it is 'one generation ahead' of rival automakers in EV race, former Ford CEO says

    "Tesla still has the leg-up on the competition, and I think they demonstrated that yesterday," Mark Fields told CNBC.

  • Heat pumps and EV batteries could save grid £4.7bn, says Ofgem

    Hooking up millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices to the UK's electricity grid could save up to £4.7bn a year by the end of this decade, the energy watchdog has predicted.

  • Jaguar Land Rover owner demands subsidy for its steel plants in return for gigafactory deal

    Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata has tied the construction of a gigafactory in the UK to a Government bailout of its ageing steel mill in Port Talbot, leaving the battery factory project in doubt.

  • UPDATE 1-China holds up chipmaker Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT

    China is holding up Softbank Group Corp -owned Arm's plan to offload its troubled joint venture in the country, Financial Times reported on Thursday. Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, FT said, citing three people close to the matter. Arm and Softbank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Citi analyst says Disney should consider leveraging sale of Hulu, purchase of Marvel characters

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses possible moves for The Walt Disney Company and the future of Hulu.