Greek restaurateurs to open ‘fin-to-gill’ seafood restaurant in Marylebone

Just the befinning: Andreas Labridis and Nikos Roussos will bring Greek island cooking to Marylebone (KIMA )

A new “fin-to-gill” seafood restaurant inspired by the Greek islands will open in Marylebone in June.

Kima, which translates as “wave” in Greek, will be the third London project from Andreas Labridis and Nikos Roussos, the duo behind OPSO, also in Marylebone, and Soho’s lively INO Gastrobar.

Labridis and Roussos said their new venture will centre around the freshest seafood and day-boat fish, drawing inspiration from the Greek seas and focusing on sustainable, minimal waste cooking.

The restaurant will be a 30-cover space close to OPSO on Paddington Street, with a large fish counter displaying the catch of the day, from whole turbots and groupers to langoustines and scallops.

Diners will be invited to choose the seafood that most appeals to them before it is cooked to a “personally tailored menu” by Roussos, the executive chef, and his team.

At Kima, no part of the fish will be left unused, with bones and spines turned into broths and lesser-used parts - the head and throat, for example - will be grilled simply, as they are in traditional Greek kitchens.

The menu will also bring fish tails fried and served with aioli, charred fish collars served with a drizzle of Greek olive oil and a squeeze of lemon, while fillets, more recognisable in London, will be cooked on the barbecue and accompanied by side dishes.

As well as the fish counter, the restaurant will serve dishes such as ceviche and tartares, Greek staples like tzatziki and taramas, and ‘soutzoukakia’, or grilled meatballs, alongside Athenian salad.

Meats will be aged in house, wines predominantly Greek, and at weekends, a brunch menu of strapatsada (scrambled eggs with feta) and lobster rolls will be available.

Roussos said: “We are thrilled to present a new perspective on fin-to-gill eating with Kima, and to be bringing a new seafood focused restaurant to London.”

Kima will open on Paddington Street, Marylebone, on June 5. For more information, visit kimarestaurant.com