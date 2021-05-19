This Greek restaurant just opened in North Miami so you can get your flaming cheese fix

Jerome Alexander has spent a lifetime making people beautiful. Now he wants to do the same with Greek cuisine.

Alexander, the South Florida-based founder of his namesake cosmetics company, is backing his second Miami-area restaurant in two years with the new Alexander Greek Taverna in North Miami. The new spot, which promises “an authentic taverna experience straight out of the Greek isles,” is four miles south of his Cacio e Pepe Italian restaurant also in North Miami.

Alexander Greek Taverna aims to put a fresh face on simple, straight-forward Greek dishes, served in an airy blue-and-white Santorini-style restaurant.

“Alexander Greek Taverna was designed to instantly transport our guests to Greece and provide the freshest, most delicious Greek specialties this side of the Atlantic Ocean,” Alexander wrote in a statement.

Diners being served at Alexander Greek Taverna.

Appetizers range from simple housemade melitzanosalata, a Mediterranean eggplant dip similar to baba ganoush, and tarama roe with lemon and red onion to heartier mussels in tomatoey ouzo sauce, grilled octopus and spanakopita spinach pie. All are served with house-baked pita bread.

Entrees vary from whole, grilled fish — from dorada and branzino — to lamb chops and lamb shank. The restaurant is open daily from 5-10 p.m.

Alexander Greek Taverna

Address: 2114 NE 123rd St., North Miami

More info: 305-456-5930; AlexanderGreek.com