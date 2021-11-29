Greek restaurant and bar eyes spot on Columbia’s Main Street

A Greek restaurant and bar is looking to set up shop on Columbia’s Main Street corridor, and is seeking a zoning exception for late night hours.

According to city of Columbia zoning paperwork, the Ambrosia Taverna is looking to establish a restaurant and bar at 1734 Main St. That’s the former MOMs on Main bistro location, directly across from Columbia City Hall.

The restaurant is set to go before the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday for a special exception. It wants to stay open until 1 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, according to the application. The special exception is needed because the address has a Downtown Activity Center zoning designation.

In the zoning paperwork, Ambrosia Taverna applicant Jayson Floyd notes the restaurant would serve its full menu until 11 p.m., but would continue to serve food throughout the late night hours.

The application also indicates Ambrosia Taverna would have live music during weekend brunches and dinners, as well as bands and DJs upstairs on late night hours Thursdays through Saturdays. A menu included with the application features a host of salads, soups, Greek comfort foods, meat specialties (such as Cretan honey-braised lamb shank), desserts and more.

Columbia’s Main Street has seen a steady renaissance in the last decade, adding new restaurants, bars, hotels, a theater and more.