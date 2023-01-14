Greek police finalize security plan for ex-king's funeral

  • Anne-Marie, wife of the Former King Constantine II of Greece, second right, inspects a cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece' s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)
    Anne-Marie, wife of the Former King Constantine II of Greece, second right, inspects a cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece' s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)
  • The grave of King Pavlos and Queen Frederica, the parents of the former king of Greece Constantine, is seen at the cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    The grave of King Pavlos and Queen Frederica, the parents of the former king of Greece Constantine, is seen at the cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • A hole is seen being dug, bottom center, next to the grave of King Pavlos and Queen Frederica, the parents of the former king of Greece Constantine, at the cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, died in hospital late Tuesday night at the age of 82 and will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi on Monday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    A hole is seen being dug, bottom center, next to the grave of King Pavlos and Queen Frederica, the parents of the former king of Greece Constantine, at the cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, died in hospital late Tuesday night at the age of 82 and will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi on Monday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Members of the family the former king of Greece Constantine, leave by cars the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Members of the family the former king of Greece Constantine, leave by cars the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • A policeman closes the main entrance of the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    A policeman closes the main entrance of the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Graves are seen at the cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Graves are seen at the cemetery at the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • The son of former King Constantine of Greece, Pavlos leaves Maximos Mansion, the prime minister's office, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Greece's government says Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece's royals where his parents and ancestors are buried. A controversial figure in Greek history, Constantine died in hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    The son of former King Constantine of Greece, Pavlos leaves Maximos Mansion, the prime minister's office, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Greece's government says Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece's royals where his parents and ancestors are buried. A controversial figure in Greek history, Constantine died in hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • FILE - Former King of Greece Constantine II, waves as he leaves the Athens' Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of his son Philippos with Nina Flohr, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 23, 2021. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, has died his doctors announced late Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023. He was 82. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)
    FILE - Former King of Greece Constantine II, waves as he leaves the Athens' Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of his son Philippos with Nina Flohr, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 23, 2021. Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, has died his doctors announced late Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023. He was 82. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)
DEMETRIS NELLAS
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek media said Saturday that 1,000 police will be deployed for the funeral service and burial of former King Constantine.

Police wouldn't confirm the reports, but announced that a figure was finalized at a meeting of top security officials on Saturday.

Police said they “will have a presence at vital points (around) the metropolitan cathedral and (the royals’ former summer residence of) Tatoi, as well as the funeral procession’s route and the locations where invited officials stay.”

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen on Monday in Tatoi, about 29 kilometers (18 miles) north of Athens, next to his parents and where his ancestors are buried, the government announced Wednesday.

Constantine died in a hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in December 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years.

His body will lie in state Monday morning, from 6 am.-10 a.m., at a chapel next to the metropolitan cathedral. The funeral service will take place at noon.

About 200 people were invited to the funeral service, and about 60 will attend the burial in Tatoi. All will attend a memorial dinner at a central Athens hotel later Monday.

Work crews have been busy clearing the burial site of debris and paving the road to the graves with gravel.

