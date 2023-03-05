Stationmaster charged in Greece train crash that killed 57

·4 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy.

An examining magistrate and a prosecutor agreed that multiple counts of homicide as well as charges of causing bodily harm and endangering transportation safety should be brought against the railway employee.

At least 57 people, many of them in their teens and 20s, were killed when a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train collided late Tuesday north of the city of Larissa, in central Greece.

The 59-year-old stationmaster allegedly directed the two trains traveling in opposite directions onto the same track. He spent 7 1/2 hours Sunday testifying about the events leading up to the crash before he was charged and ordered held.

“My client testified truthfully, without fearing if doing so would incriminate him,” Stephanos Pantzartzidis, the stationmaster's lawyer, told reporters. “The decision (to jail him) was expected, given the importance of the case."

Pantzartzidis implied that others besides his client share blame, saying that judges should investigate whether more than one stationmaster should have been working in Larissa at the time of the collision.

"For 20 minutes, he was in charge of (train) safety in all central Greece,” the lawyer said of his client.

Greek media have reported that the automated signaling system in the area of the crash was not functioning, making the stationmaster’s mistake possible. Stationmasters along that part of Greece’s main trunk line communicate with each other and with train drivers via two-way radios, and the switches are operated manually.

The prime minister promised a swift investigation of the collision and said the new Greek transportation minister would release a safety improvement plan. Once a new parliament is in place, a commission also will be named to investigate decades of mismanagement of the country’s railway system, Mitsotakis said.

In an initial statement Wednesday, Mitsotakis had said the crash resulted from a “tragic human error.” Opposition parties pounced on the remark, accusing the prime minister of trying to cover up the state's role and making the inexperienced stationmaster a scapegoat.

“I owe everyone, and especially the victims’ relatives, a big apology, both personal and on behalf of all who governed the country for many years," Mitsotakis wrote Sunday on Facebook. "In 2023, it is inconceivable that two trains move in different directions on the same track and no one notices. We cannot, we do not want to, and we must not hide behind the human error.”

Greece's railways long suffered from chronic mismanagement, including lavish spending on projects that were eventually abandoned or significantly delayed, Greek media have reported in several exposes. With state railway company Hellenic Railways billions of euros in debt, maintenance work was put off, according to news reports.

A retired railway union leader, Panayotis Paraskevopoulos, told Greek newspaper Kathimerini that the signaling system in the area monitored by the Larissa stationmaster malfunctioned six years ago and was never repaired.

Police and prosecutors have not identified the stationmaster, in line with Greek law. However, Hellenic Railways, also known as OSE, revealed the stationmaster's name Saturday, in an announcement suspending the company inspector who appointed him. The stationmaster also has been suspended.

Greek media have reported that the stationmaster, a former porter with the railway company, was transferred to a Ministry of Education desk job in 2011, when Greece's creditors demanded reductions in the number of public employees. The 59-year-old was transferred back to the railway company in mid-2022 and started a 5-month course to train as a stationmaster.

Upon completing the course, he was assigned to Larissa on Jan. 23, according to his own Facebook post. However, he spent the next month month rotating among other stations before returning to Larissa in late February, days before the Feb. 28 collision, Greek media reported.

On Sunday, railway unions organized a protest rally in central Athens attended by about 12,000 people according to authorities.

Five people were arrested and seven police officers were injured when a group of more than 200 masked, black-clad individuals started throwing pieces of marble, rocks, bottles and firebombs at officers, who gave chase along a central avenue in the city while using tear gas and stun grenades.

In Thessaloniki, about 3,000 people attended two protest rallies. Several of the crash victims were students at the city’s Aristotle University, Greece’s largest, with over 50,000 students..

The larger protest, organized by left-wing activists, marched to a government building. No incidents were reported at that event.

In the other, staged by Communist Party members at the White Tower, the city's signature monument, there was a brief scuffle with police when the protesters tried to place a banner on the monument.

“The Communist Party organized a symbolic protest today in front of the White Tower to denounce the crime in Tempe, because it is a premeditated crime, a crime committed by the company and the bourgeois state that supports these companies,” Giannis Delis, a communist lawmaker, told The Associated Press.

___

Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece

Demetris Nellas And Costas Kantouris, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Whiteouts, dangerous travel expected as major storm hits southern Ontario

    Blizzard conditions are likely overnight Friday into early Saturday morning as a major storm rakes southern Ontario with high winds and very heavy snowfall.

  • ‘Honeytrap killers’ jailed after seducing victim then calling men to murder him

    ‘Honeytrap killers’ who seduced victim before calling men to murder him jailed after an investigation by Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police

  • Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Monologue Gets 'Awkward' As His Brother Watches From Crowd

    The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother, Jason Kelce, mostly looked on in disappointment as the "SNL" host reflected on his Super Bowl victory.

  • Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle wasn't 'warm' when she met her, but Prince Harry was

    During a recent "Watch What Happens Live" appearance, Rebel Wilson also said she and her mother were asking Meghan Markle some "annoying questions."

  • Russian shelling hits Ukrainian town; Bakhmut battle rages

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling destroyed homes and killed one person in northern Ukraine's Kharkiv province, the region's governor said Sunday, while fighting raged in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut. The town of Kupiansk is about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border; the region has come under frequent attacks even though Russian ground forces withdrew from the area nearly six months ago. Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said at least five homes were razed in the latest att

  • A Hollywood man paid $550 to rape 2 teens. He just learned how much he’ll pay in freedom

    He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

  • Driver arrested after video shows him nearly hitting students at their school bus stop

    Troopers obtain arrest warrants for driver who blew past the bus’ flashing red lights and stop arm.

  • Video captures fatal crash at toll booth in Chile

    STORY: Video captured by traffic cameras at the Cuatro Vientos toll booth showed how the vehicle was destroyed after droving straight into a crash barrier.The Traffic Accident Investigation Section of the Chilean police is investigating the accident.

  • Missing plane found in northern Ontario with two occupants dead: JRCC

    Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found. They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene. The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the cent

  • Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is accused of pushing the waiter and sexually assaulting the Johnson County restaurant’s owner last weekend.

  • From lethal injection to hangings— haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America

    The use of the death penalty in the United States, including firing squad and lethal gas, dates back to colonial times.

  • Elderly couple dropped from Yukon Housing waitlist after gov't policy change

    After a health scare three years ago, Tor Forsberg, 75, and her 81-year-old husband Paul Tubb of Watson Lake, Yukon, put themselves on a list for seniors wanting to live in social housing. "We were getting older and I thought, I'm gonna apply for Yukon Housing because I knew there would be a time when we wouldn't be able to manage here," Forsberg said. Last month, a letter came in the mail from Yukon Housing. Instead of finding out that they'd made it to the top of the list, Forsberg says they w

  • Ukraine plant builds 6-person bunkers for war's front lines

    The pops of welding torches and the piecing whine of angle grinders fill the spacious production floor at a steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, the city in central Ukraine that is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s hometown. Instead of doing their usual jobs producing and repairing mining equipment, some workers are busy building metal bunkers for front-line troops.

  • RCMP online exploitation probe leads to arrests of three Africans in New Brunswick

    MONCTON, N.B. — Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe. The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton. Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a municipal police force southwest of Montreal. The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP inter

  • Canadian held for death of Canadian woman at Mexico resort

    A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.

  • AP PHOTOS: Women with sticks perform Indian festival ritual

    Hundreds of women in two north Indian towns celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual. After two years of subdued revelry due to COVID-19, the Holi celebrations that began last week recreated the legend of the Hindu god Krishna spraying his consort Radha and her friends with red, yellow, green and saffron colors. The women were from Nandgaon, the hometown of Krishna, and the men were from Barsana, the legendary hometown of Radha.

  • Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols' care

    A former Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technician told a Tennessee board Friday that officers “impeded patient care” by refusing to remove Tyre Nichols ' handcuffs, which would have allowed EMTs to check his vital signs after he was brutally beaten by police. Robert Long, whose license was suspended for failing to give aid to Nichols and who has also been fired, appeared by livestream before the state Emergency Medical Services Board to share his version of events.

  • Row over pupils who damaged Koran raises free speech concerns – Braverman

    Reports of death threats against pupils who allegedly damaged a copy of the Koran are alarming, the Home Secretary has said.

  • Pablo Escobar's Invasive 'Cocaine Hippos' To Be Relocated To Continents Around The World

    Though researchers have suggested the drug lord's animals may be restoring the local ecosystem, they are still considered an invasive species.

  • At CPAC, A Call For Trans People To Be 'Eradicated' Gets Big Cheers

    The conservative movement’s annual confab was creepily obsessed with trans kids and showcased the GOP’s alarming and intensifying anti-trans rhetoric.