Violence erupts during protests over deadly rail disaster in Greece

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes in Athens - Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Greece's prime minister asked for forgiveness from the families of the 57 dead in the nation's worst rail disaster as thousands of furious protesters rallied in Athens and clashed with police.

"As prime minister, I owe it to everyone, but especially to the victims' relatives, (to ask for) forgiveness," Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a message addressed to the nation.

"For the Greece of 2023, two trains heading in different directions cannot run on the same line and no one notice," Mitsotakis said in the message posted on his Facebook page.

The crash between passenger and freight trains near the city of Larissa on Tuesday has sparked widespread outrage across Greece.

Thousands of angry demonstrators gathered outside the parliament in Athens on Sunday following a call by students, rail workers and public sector employees, with violent clashes erupting between police and the protesters.

They had released hundreds of black balloons into the sky in memory of the dead, with some holding signs reading "Down with killer governments", while train and metro services were paralysed by strike action.

ATHENS, GREECE - MARCH 05: A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration, after a collision between two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece on March 05, 2023. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michalis Hasiotis, head of the chartered accountants' union, told AFP they felt "an immense anger", blaming "the thirst for profit, the lack of measures taken for the passengers' protection" for the disaster.

Relatives and loved ones of those killed were also expected to gather Sunday for a memorial outside Larissa station, central Greece, near the site of the accident.

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration - Anadolu Agency

Protesters react to tear gas while holding a banner reading 'Murderers' - LOUISA GOULIAMAKI

The station master implicated in the disaster was charged and taken into custody on Sunday, a legal source told AFP. The 59-year-old was charged over his role in the “death of a large number of people”, a crime that carries a sentence of between 10 years and life.

Hellenic Train, the rail company that has become the focus of some of the anger expressed in the wake of the crash, released a statement late Saturday defending its actions.

A riot officer throws a stun grenade at protesters - YANNIS KOLESIDIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ATHENS, GREECE - MARCH 05: Clashes between protesters and riot police during a demonstration, after a collision between two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece on March 05, 2023. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hundreds of people had demonstrated during the week outside their Athens headquarters, and one legal source has said that investigators are looking at the possibility of bringing charges against senior members of the company.

Story continues

Over the last few days, rail union officials have insisted they warned the company about the safety issues on the line. Hard questions are also being asked of the government over its failure to pursue rail safety reforms.

The demonstrations and vigils across Greece have expressed a combination of grief and anger at the disaster, which happened when a passenger train and a freight train collided.

Peaceful demonstrations have also been taking place where protesters released hundreds of black balloons - Anadolu Agency

Thousands of angry demonstrators gathered outside the parliament in Athens - LOUISA GOULIAMAKI

Syntagma Square, next to the Greek parliament in Athens, was the scene of clashes between police and angry protesters on Friday night.

Candle-lit marches and ceremonies have also been held in memory of the victims, many of them students who were returning from a weekend break.

The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. Greece has a limited rail network that doesn't reach much of the country. Despite years of modernization projects, much of the key rail control work is still manually operated. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) - AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos

"What happened was not an accident, it was a crime," said one protester, Sophia Hatzopoulou, 23, a philosophy student in Thessaloniki.

"We can't watch all this happen and remain indifferent."

At least nine young people studying at Thessaloniki's Aristotle University were among those killed on the passenger train.