7 Greek Islands Added To England’s Quarantine List, Grant Shapps Announces

People arriving in England from seven Greek islands will have to quarantine for 14 days, transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

They are Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.

Travellers returning from the islands after 4am on Wednesday will need to self-isolate for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The transport secretary made the move on Monday as part of a new regional approach to quarantine, which will see islands treated separately to their mainland countries.

Shapps said: “Our top priority has always been to keep domestic infection rates down, and today we’re taking the next step in our approach.

“Through the use of enhanced data we will now be able to pinpoint risk in some of the most popular islands, providing increased flexibility to add or remove them – distinct from the mainland - as infection rates change.

“This development will help boost the UK’s travel industry while continuing to maintain maximum protection to public health, keeping the travelling public safe.”

Scotland has already applied self-isolation rules to anyone returning from anywhere in Greece. Wales did the same for six Greek islands, including Zante and Crete.

