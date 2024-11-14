Greek fans hit England players with lasers during Nations League match

Jude Bellingham was targeted almost every time he touched the ball in the first half - Shuttershock/Javier Garcia

Jude Bellingham was among England players targeted with a green laser during their match with Greece at the Olympic Stadium in Athens on Thursday night.

The Real Madrid midfielder, 21, had the green light shone on him from the stands when he touched the ball during the must-win Nations League clash.

Bellingham had helped open the scoring with an incisive pass in the build-up to Ollie Watkins’ seventh-minute goal, after the Aston Villa striker was started ahead of Harry Kane.

But it was noticeable that Bellingham had the green light pointed towards his face and body when in possession and also after an early booking for dissent.

Jordan Pickford was also among the players hit with a laser pointed from the Greek supporters - Shutterstock/Javier Garcia

The laser was fired from the Greek supporters - PA/Bradley Collyer

Referee Daniel Siebert booked Bellingham among a flurry of early yellow cards, with the former Borussia Dortmund player immediately targeted by fans.

There were also boos for Bellingham from the home fans after his early flashpoint, although England’s 3,500 travelling supporters chanted “Juuuude” when he was on the ball, which was interpreted by some as jeers.

Bellingham was England’s outstanding player in the early stages, helping set up the goal and also racing through himself before being denied by a last-ditch tackle.

“Jude Bellingham looks like he is enjoying this game. He is running everywhere to find the free space,” said former England full-back Lee Dixon as a pundit on ITV Sport.

Caretaker manager Lee Carsley had referenced the hostile atmosphere his players would face and that his young players would benefit from the experience at the 70,000 capacity stadium which was a sell-out. “We’ve got players which this will be a valuable experience for and hopefully develop them,” said Carsley.

Conor Gallagher and Jordan Pickford were also booked by Siebert in the first half in the Greek capital and, like Bellingham, were walking a disciplinary tightrope thereafter.