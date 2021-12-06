Greek economy expands 2.7% q/q in Q3, rebound continues
ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded in July-to-September at a faster pace compared to the second quarter but its growth rate slowed on an annual basis, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Monday. Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew 2.7% from a downwardly revised 2.1% growth rate in the second quarter. The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 13.4% percent clip in the third quarter, decelerating from an upwardly revised 16.6% growth pace in the previous quarter. ************************************************ KEY FIGURES Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 GDP (q/q, %) 2.7 2.1* 4.2* 3.9* 5.6* GDP (y/y,%) 13.4 16.6* -1.9*-7.3* -11.0* ----------------------------------------------- revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)