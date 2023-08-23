Greek archaeologists claim British Museum thefts show Elgin Marbles are not safe

A visitor views the Elgin Marbles at the British Museum in London - DANIEL LEAL/afp

Greek archaeologists have claimed the Elgin Marbles are not safe in the British Museum and must be returned to Athens following a series of thefts from its collection.

Despoina Koutsoumba, the director of the Association of Greek Archaeologists, claimed the institution could no longer claim Greek treasures are “more protected” at the London museum.

Ms Koutsoumba told BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight programme: “As Greek archaeologists we are worried how many Greek items were between all these stolen items.

“They (the museum) cannot anymore say that Greek cultural heritage is more protected in the British Museum. It is obvious that it is very well protected in Greece and not in the British Museum.

“They have to reconsider everything I think.”

Campaign

Greece has been campaigning for decades for the return of the Elgin Marbles which once adorned the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens.

The country has long claimed they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation, while British officials have rebuffed repeated demands for their return.

But in January, George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum, announced the Elgin Marbles could soon be returned to Greece as part of a “cultural exchange” in a deal that would effectively be a loan agreement.

However, Greek archaeologists have now called on their government to cease negotiations with the museum.

“We Greek archaeologists did not want this negotiation and now we think that our Government has to announce that it will stop any negotiation with the British Museum for borrowing.

“They have to return the Parthenon marbles back because they are not safe in London,” Ms Koutsoumba said.

Sections of the Elgin Marbles on display at the British Museum - Dan Kitwood/Getty

Complaints in Greece over security at the British Museum have prompted a furious reaction from a Tory MP, who said “blatant opportunism” was at play.

Tim Loughton,chairman of the British Museum all-party parliamentary group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “For reassurance, people want to know the extent of the objects which have disappeared, what investigations took place at the time when various reports came in and what is being done now because otherwise [it’s] getting out of hand.

“What is particularly damaging is [the] blatant opportunism of the Greeks and others saying ‘Oh no, the British Museum is not safe’. It’s incredibly rare that things go missing.”

Christopher Marinello, a lawyer and expert in recovering stolen art, said the theft exposes the museum to questions over the safety of the ancient sculptures.

He said: “It makes one wonder whether the Parthenon marbles are safe in the British Museum after all, and perhaps they should be returned to the museum in Athens for their security.”

Leaked emails

Mr Loughton was also asked about emails leaked to BBC News that claim the British Museum was alerted to the thefts in 2021 and ignored the report.

He said: “With respect, all that’s come out is a few emails rather than the bigger picture.

“But the British Museum will need to account for that because if people are trying to report potential objects having appeared outside of the museum then absolutely those need to be investigated and potentially referred to the police.

“So what action was taken? What checks and balances are there at the museum?

“Also putting it into context ... the British Museum has the most documentation online in the world. There are over two million objects available online to see.”

His remarks come after the Telegraph revealed that senior executives at the British Museum dismissed reports of thefts dismissed reports of thefts as “wholly unfounded” following a tip-off from a whistleblower.

Hartwig Fischer, the museum’s director, said there was “no evidence to substantiate the allegations” that stolen objects were being sold on eBay.

Jonathan Williams, his deputy, said a “thorough investigation” had found “no suggestion of any wrongdoing” and confidently stated that “the collection is protected”.

Ittai Gradel, the Danish art dealer who raised the alarm, said Mr Williams had “basically told me to get lost” when he reported his findings.

