Ball boy hit in face during Greece v Italy
Footballing ball boys. Just when you thought they were getting out of the headlines - we’re looking at you, Swansea - they find a new way to steal the limelight.
Ok, ok. We’re being a bit harsh this time.
The victim of this clip seems fairly innocent - standing behind the Greece goal as Italy burst forward in search of a goal.
OUCH! 💥😂
This Greek ballboy was in completely the wrong place at the wrong time!
Italy's Nicolò Barella boots the ball away in frustration and it smacks him right in the face! 😬 pic.twitter.com/zQA5eaxx0G
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 8, 2019
As Arsenal star Sokratis Papastathopoulos shepherded Nicolo Barella out of play, it all seemed fairly innocuous.
Only Barella, presumably frustrated as Italy had still not managed a goal past the man-mountain Sokratis, decided to leather the ball as it bounced back off the advertising boards.
And yes, it smacked a child in the face and knocked him over.
The 22-year-old forward was immediately regretful, though we are not yet convinced the child has forgiven him.
