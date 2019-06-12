Ball boy hit in face during Greece v Italy

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK
Italy's Nicolo Barella vies for the ball with Greece's Konstantinos Fortounis. (Credit: AFP)
Footballing ball boys. Just when you thought they were getting out of the headlines - we’re looking at you, Swansea - they find a new way to steal the limelight.

Ok, ok. We’re being a bit harsh this time.

The victim of this clip seems fairly innocent - standing behind the Greece goal as Italy burst forward in search of a goal.

As Arsenal star Sokratis Papastathopoulos shepherded Nicolo Barella out of play, it all seemed fairly innocuous.

Only Barella, presumably frustrated as Italy had still not managed a goal past the man-mountain Sokratis, decided to leather the ball as it bounced back off the advertising boards.

And yes, it smacked a child in the face and knocked him over.

The 22-year-old forward was immediately regretful, though we are not yet convinced the child has forgiven him.

