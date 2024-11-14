Greece vs England LIVE: Result and reaction as Three Lions seal victory in must-win Nations League clash

Greece vs England LIVE: Result and reaction as Three Lions seal victory in must-win Nations League clash

England took a big step closer to winning automatic promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with a strong 3-0 victory over rivals Greece in Athens.

Interim manager Lee Carsley made it four wins out of five for his time in charge and made a bold call in leaving captain Harry Kane on the bench to start the game. His replacement was Ollie Watkins and the decision made off spectacularly. Noni Madueke sprinted down the right and slipped in a pass that Watkins turned home with seven minutes on the clock.

The early breakthrough settled the nerves and England were able to weather a storm from the hosts with Jordan Pickford proving his worth on a busy night between the sticks. In the second half, Carsley made attacking substitutions and replaced the whole front line.

It worked a treat as first Bellingham raced at the defence to score a fortuitious deflected shot from range before Curtis Jones added a third with a dainty flick having been supplied by substitute Morgan Rogers. Three goals and three points puts England top of Group B2 and they need one more win to gain promotion.

Relive the action from the Nations League with our live blog below as England take on Greece:

Greece vs England LIVE

REPORT: England’s Ollie Watkins gamble pays off to leave tricky Harry Kane question

RATINGS: Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham shine in crucial win over Greece

83’ GOAL! Jones scores on debut with fine flick (GRE 0-3 ENG)

78’ GOAL! Bellingham’s effort comes off the goalkeeper and into the net (GRE 0-2 ENG)

54’ POST! Bellingham’s header strikes the upright (GRE 0-1 ENG)

53’ SAVE! Vlachodimos keeps out Lewis’ shot (GRE 0-1 ENG)

30’ SAVE! Pickford’s right hand denies Tsimikas (GRE 0-1 ENG)

7’ GOAL! Watkins turns in Madueke’s pass (GRE 0-1 ENG)

England’s Ollie Watkins gamble pays off to leave tricky Harry Kane question

22:17 , Mike Jones

In the tale of the captain and the caretaker, Lee Carsley’s great gamble paid off. England managers can be defined by a decision involving a talismanic striker. Graham Taylor ended Gary Lineker’s international career to bring on Alan Smith. Alf Ramsey preferred Geoff Hurst to Jimmy Greaves for a World Cup final. One got it wrong, the other very right.

Carsley’s reign will be briefer, the stakes lower. But if it risked being remembered for one selection, it was justified. Harry Kane, the skipper who criticised the teammates who did not seem to want to play for England, was himself denied a start.

Ollie Watkins began instead, scored with his first touch and set England on course to a redemptive win. Wretched at Wembley last month, when they lost to Greece, they exacted revenge in ultimately impressive fashion. The worst game of Carsley’s tenure came against Greece. So, now, did the best.

England’s Ollie Watkins gamble pays off to leave tricky Harry Kane question

Lee Carsley reacts to England win

22:21 , Mike Jones

The England interim boss told ITV: “It represents that we are moving in the right direction. We won’t get too carried away, we have a big game on Sunday at Wembley.

“It is just important the players played to their strengths. We have a lot of outstanding talent. The players that weren’t here, we concentrated on the ones who were. They took their opportunity today.

“Curtis Jones is an outstanding player. He played really well, even without his goal. With his goal it was an excellent performance.

“People were speaking last night about the inexperience in the squad but these players are playing for their clubs at a really high level.”

England defeat Greece and top Group B2

22:11 , Mike Jones

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Jones on scoring his first England goal

22:07 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones made his debut for England tonight and capped off a good performance with his first international goal. After the match he spoke to ITV saying:

“The lads around me helped me. I was playing free and had a smile on my face so I was enjoying it and I came in with a goal as well.

“With a team like ours, I can come high or go low and there’s lads there to help. Jude stayed back and I saw I had a chance. Luckily enough I scored.”

More from Bellingham:

22:05 , Mike Jones

“There would been a million and one excuses if we didn’t play well and didn’t get over the line but lads went out and did their business so professionally. We’re back to the top of the group where we belong.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bellingham reacts to England win

22:02 , Mike Jones

Jude Bellingham had a stellar night for England and says he is proud of his teammates. He told ITV: “It was a good win.

“A lot was made of the lads who weren’t here but I think the ones who showed up were amazing. Curtis [Jones] - making his debut, playing as he did and scoring - was amazing. I’m really proud of the boys.”

England player ratings as Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham shine in crucial win over Greece

21:58 , Mike Jones

England avenged their shock defeat to Greece at Wembley last month as Lee Carsley’s side kept their chances of promotion back to Nations League A alive with a generally positive performance in a 3-0 win in Athens.

England flew out of the blocks at the Athens Olympic Stadium with Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham particularly impressing and they both had a key hand in Ollie Watkins’s seventh-minute goal.

However, Greece came back into the game as the first half wore on, with Kostas Tsimikas forcing Jordan Pickford into a good save and the pressure built even further after the break, when it took another superb Pickford stop to deny Fotis Ioannidis.

England player ratings as Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham shine in key win in Greece

What does England’s win mean?

21:55 , Mike Jones

Becuase they triumphed tonight, England will win promotion back to League A in the Nations League if they beat the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday.

It also means Thomas Tuchel will start his job on January 1 with just the World Cup qualifiers to focus on instead of a two-legged Nations League play-off.

England top the table

21:51 , Mike Jones

Here’s how Group B2 is shaping up with one game left:

1) England - Played 5, won 4, lost 1, points 12, goal difference +8

2) Greece - Played 5, won 4, lost 1, points 12, goal difference +5

3) Republic of Ireland - Played 5, won 2, lost 3, points 6, goal difference -4

4) Finland - Played 5, won 0, lost 5, points 0, goal difference -9

FT Greece 0-3 England

21:47 , Mike Jones

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Full-time! Greece 0-3 England

21:39 , Mike Jones

90+4 mins: A brilliant night for England. They would have felt a little irked after losing to Greece at Wembley. Three goals and a fine performance from Jordan Pickford was more than enough for the Three Lions to get through this match with a clean sheet and more importantly all three points.

England now have a better goal difference than Greece as well and will just need to defeat the Republic of Ireland at the weekend to win promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League.

Greece 0-3 England

21:35 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play before the end of this game.

Greece 0-3 England

21:30 , Mike Jones

86 mins: Greece are still a threat but England have nullified them and the only voices to be heard in the stadium are coming from the English fans.

This victory will mean that the Three Lions have control of the group again.

GOAL! Greece 0-3 England (Curtis Jones, 83 mins)

21:28 , Mike Jones

Another one!

Morgan Gibbs-White comes off the bench and carries the ball up the pitch. He sends it out to Jarrod Bowen who slips a pass into the box for Morgan Rogers.

Rogers finds Curtis Jones who flicks a delicate shot at goal and nestles it into the far botton corner!

Greece 0-2 England

21:25 , Mike Jones

81 mins: Into the last 10 minutes now and England already seem more confortable. The main target was to get three points. Now they can try to add more goals.

GOAL! Greece 0-2 England (Jude Bellingham, 78 mins)

21:23 , Mike Jones

I’m not sure Jude Bellingham will end up with this goal but he should do. He receives the ball drives at the Greece defence before smoking a low effort at the target.

Odysseas Vlachodimos drops to the right and pushes the ball onto the post. It rebounds, hits the goalkeeper on the back and bounces back over the line.

England have their second goal.

Greece 0-1 England

21:21 , Mike Jones

75 mins: 15 minutes to play. Lee Carsley is gesturing for England to get further up the pitch. They’re being penned in at present and need to get some control on the game.

Greece 0-1 England

21:20 , Mike Jones

72 mins: The Greek fans are in full voice now and fully believe that their team can get a goal back. Jordan Pickford is being made to work tonight.

Harry Kane takes a shot from range but sends it straight at the goalkeeper.

Greece 0-1 England

21:17 , Richard Jolly

“Lee Carsley is up to three debuts for the night now with Lewis Hall and Morgan Rogers joining Curtis Jones on the pitch.

“England's most senior starter, Kyle Walker, has had a couple of shaky minutes at centre-back, however. And their captain is on: Harry Kane at least gets a 102nd cap for his trip to Greece.”

Greece 0-1 England

21:12 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Lee Carsley makes a triple change now. Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke are taken off with Harry Kane, Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Rogers - who makes his England debut - brought on to see out this game.

Will one of them get the goal England need to end the night on top of the table?

Greece 0-1 England

21:11 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Greece are having more moments and Pickford is found in an awkward position as Tzolis looks to get on the end of a bouncing ball.

He can’t get there and England manage to win a free kick.

Greece 0-1 England

21:09 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Save!

Greece substitute Fotis Ionnidis almost puts in an equaliser after the hosts turn the ball over in the middle of the pitch. the forward is played into space and sweeps to the box before curling a shot at the bottom corner.

Pickford comes off his line and palms the shot just wide of the goal.

Greece 0-1 England

21:05 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Conor Gallagher wins a free kick out on the left wing after Manolis Siopis dangles out a leg. Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke come over to check out the situation.

Gordon lifts the ball over towards the far post and Jude Bellingham almost gets to it with an outstretched leg.

Greece 0-1 England

21:02 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Christos Tzolis isn’t going to let this game drift. He dances around Madueke and then decides to shoot from outside the box. The effort is powerful but there’s not enough accuracy and the ball sails high and wide.

Greece 0-1 England

21:01 , Richard Jolly

“A couple of moments involving the lesser spotted Odysseas Vlachidimos, the PSR goalkeeper transferred from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle for £20m in the summer and seeming, at best, Eddie Howe's third-choice keeper.

“He made a decent save to deny Rico Lewis but looked oddly slow to react when Jude Bellingham's header hit the post.”

Greece 0-1 England

21:00 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Post!

England come at Greece again and manage to flick the ball into the box from the right. Bellingham is on hand to whip a headed effort towards the far corner where the ball bounces onto the woodwork and richochets to safety.

Greece 0-1 England

20:58 , Mike Jones

53 mins: Save! Gordon weaves and tricks his way up the pitch before switching the play out to Madueke. He drives into the box and offloads the ball to Lewis who blazes a shot towards the near post and forces a strong save out of Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Greece 0-1 England

20:57 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Greece’s press is dangerous and this makeshift English defence will need to be on the top of the game to avoid a mistake. A second goal would settle them down.

Greece 0-1 England

20:54 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Lovely stuff from Curtis Jones to play England out of a high press. The ball is swept over to Rico Lewis on the right wing and he flies up the pitch before giving it to Noni Madueke who puts in a cross.

None of the white shirts can get on the end of it but Anthony Gordon recovers the ball and keeps the pressure on.

Second half! Greece 0-1 England

20:50 , Mike Jones

Lee Carsley makes a change at the break and brings Lewis Hall on to replace Ezri Konsa. That means there is a shift in England back line with Kyle Walker now playing as a centre-back and Rico Lewis switched over to the right hand side.

Hall plays left-back. Greece restart the game.

HT Greece 0-1 England

20:44 , Mike Jones

Ollie Watkins rewards Lee Carsley’s faith with a fine finish. Take a look:

HT Greece 0-1 England

20:40 , Mike Jones

England seemed quite comfortable in that first half. They had 66.4% possession which is double that of their hosts and they created the most chances (four compared to three).

Ollie Watkins turned in his best chance and Lee Carsley still has Harry Kane to call on as this match goes on.

HT Greece 0-1 England

20:36 , Mike Jones

(AP)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time! Greece 0-1 England

20:32 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: England lead at the break. Ollie Watkins’ goal and a superb save from Jordan Pickford have made the difference between these two teams.

England’s wingers have been the main threat and Lee Carsley will be pleased with how his team have absorbed the pressure from Greece.

All to play for in the second half.

Greece 0-1 England

20:30 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Greece 0-1 England

20:28 , Mike Jones

42 mins: England will want to get to the break now. They scored the early goal which has given them the lead but Greece are coming after them.

The hosts know a draw will be enough for them so they’ve been willing to press and attack. England are sticking with it and are playing well.

Greece 0-1 England

20:24 , Richard Jolly

“Curtis Jones has had an impressive first half-hour of international football, looking assured at the base of the midfield.

“If Jones had not got injured, he probably would have been capped by Gareth Southgate and gone to Euro 2024. But he has been building on his fine form for Liverpool.

“Elsewhere, I can't help feeling someone will be sent off today. All of which may determine the outcome.”

Greece 0-1 England

20:23 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Greece’s captain Tasos Bakasetas shoots from outside the box and draws another save out of Jordan Pickford. The England goalkeeper won’t be best pleased at the amount of action he’s seeing.

Greece 0-1 England

20:20 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Oh!

Jude Bellingham darts in behind and gets fed the ball. He carries it into the penalty area and looks for Ollie Watkins but the pass isn’t on.

It seems like a certain goal but Konstantinos Koulierakis sprints back and pokes the ball away from Bellingham before he can shoot!

Greece 0-1 England

20:18 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Tasos Bakasetas swings in a corner kick for Greece. Pickford comes out again and punches the ball away. Greece are in the ascendancy now and England need to weather this storm.

It’s been a solid response since the hosts went behind.

Greece 0-1 England

20:16 , Mike Jones

30 mins: What a save!

This is a fine move from Greece. Kostas Tsimikas is played into space on the left and drives at Kyle Walker. He slips a pass into the feet of Vangelis Pavlidis who backheels it to Tsimikas who continues his run into the box.

Tsimikas shoots and Jordan Pickford sticks out a strong right hand to turn the ball behind.

Greece 0-1 England

20:12 , Mike Jones

27 mins: The Greek crowd are starting to get animated. The hosts are seeing more possession and manage to feed the ball to Lazaros Rota as he gets forward on the right.

Rota dances inside from the wing and then shoots. It’s not a good shot and he pulls it wide of the target.

From the goal kick Jordan Pickford takes his time getting the ball back in play and is booked for time wasting. There’s only been 27 minutes played!

Greece 0-1 England

20:10 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Giorgos Masouras drifts out wide on the right wing and waits for the ball to come over the top. It does and the pass makes Rico Lewis hesitant.

He decides to let the ball run through and then holds his ground long enough to turn the ball out for a throw in.

Greece 0-1 England

20:07 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Greece have conceded their first goal at home since Youssouf Fofana scored against them for France in November 2023. It’s almost a year since they’ve trailed at home.

England want to increase their lead and banish the memories of that defeat at Wembley last month.

Greece 0-1 England

20:05 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Gordon really fancies himself against Rota. He looks to go around the outside this time but just overruns the ball as Rota holds his own.

England threw men into the box and seem very hungry for goals tonight. A good start for the visitors.

Greece 0-1 England

20:01 , Richard Jolly

“Ollie Watkins scored with his first touch of the ball, which offered Lee Carsley some immediate vindication after benching Harry Kane, even if it was the type of goal Kane might also have scored.

“It isn't a particularly hostile atmosphere in Athens but Conor Gallagher's needless yellow card, for kicking the ball away, brought the volume and means two of England's midfield trio are already booked.”

Greece 0-1 England

20:00 , Mike Jones

15 mins: England need another goal to move ahead of Greece in the table as they must improve their goal difference. Should they win this game, the higher the margin of victory the better for England.

Gallagher fouls Kostas Tsimikas as the left-back makes his way down the left wing. He needs to be careful as he’s already on a yellow card.

The free kick for Greece is lifted into the box and Jordan Pickford sprints out to punch it clear.

Greece 0-1 England

19:57 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Yellow card!

Bellingham and Christos Zafeiris were to two men tussling and the Englishman isn’t happy with the referee’s decision. He throws a few verbals towards the official and as a result gets shown a card.

Conor Gallagher joins him in the book shortly after for apparantly restricting a quick free kick from being taken. The referee seems card happy tonight.

Greece 0-1 England

19:55 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Gordon looks to weave around Rota once again but this time he loses possession. Rico Lewis, playing at left-back, drifts into the midfield for England and helps the press to recover the ball.

England win a throw in but a tussle involving Jude Bellingham ends up with the ball out of play.

GOAL! Greece 0-1 England (Ollie Watkins, 7 mins)

19:53 , Mike Jones

Lovely!

This is a superb goal from England. Jude Bellingham makes it by receiving the ball and flicking it round the corner for Noni Madueke’s run down the line.

The winger has loads of space to run into and he carries the ball into the box. He waits for the moment then rolls it over to Ollie Watkins who turns it home with the simplest of touches.

England lead!

Greece 0-0 England

19:48 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Chance! Anthony Gordon is fed the ball on the left wing and he decides to take on Lazaros Rota. Gordon is quicker and breezes past the right-back before pulling a pass back into the box.

The ball shoots just behind Ollie Watkins but comes to Noni Madueke who turns a shot towards goal but sees it blocked by the nearest defender.

Kick off! Greece 0-0 England

19:45 , Mike Jones

England get the ball rolling and send it back to Jordan Pickford. The Three Lions look to play out from the back with Greece immediately setting the press and causing a few issues.

Greece vs England

19:42 , Mike Jones

The players head out onto the pitch in Athens and the national athems are played and sung. England know they need to win this game, Greece will finish top of the group if they win or draw.

Let’s see how it plays out. Kick off is up next...

Kane vs Greece

19:40 , Mike Jones

Greece will become the 46th different nation Harry Kane has faced with England, scoring against 31 of the previous 45.

The Bayern Munich striker has been involved in 33 goals across his 33 away games for the Three Lions (23 goals, ten assists), however he’s failed to score in any of his last three games on the road since netting against Scotland in September last year.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

England’s Nations League history

19:35 , Mike Jones

England have lost as many Nations League games as they’ve won (P22 W8 D6 L8) scoring 26 goals and conceding 25 in the process.

They have, however, won their last two away games in the competition and will be looking to win three on the bounce for the first time.

The Three Lions haven’t conceded more than a single goal in any of their last 13 competitive away fixtures (W8 D3 L2), conceding just seven goals in total during this period.

Harry Kane ‘pleasantly surprised’ by Thomas Tuchel appointment: ‘He brings a winning mentality’

19:30 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane has declared that Thomas Tuchel is the best man to win the World Cup for England – but admitted he was shocked when his former Bayern Munich manager was appointed.

Tuchel will begin on 1 January and has an 18-month contract as England manager, taking in the 2026 World Cup.

And Kane, who captained them in the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, believes Tuchel has the tactical brilliance required in major tournaments.

Harry Kane ‘pleasantly surprised’ by Thomas Tuchel appointment

Greece’s dangerman

19:25 , Mike Jones

Greece’s Anastasios Bakasetas has had a hand in 13 goals across his last 14 appearances in the Nations League (six goals, seven assists) and since the inaugural edition of the competition in 2018-19 is the only player to both score (six) and assist (seven) more than five times.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

.

Five losses in 2024?

19:20 , Mike Jones

This will be England’s 16th game of 2024, only ever playing more games in 1966 (17), 2018 (17) and 2021 (19) – the Three Lions have lost four times this calendar year however, only losing more times in 1981 (five).

Fortress Athens

19:15 , Mike Jones

Greece have gone 286 minutes without conceding at home since Youssouf Fofana netted for France in November last year, their longest run on home turf without their opponents netting since going 617 minutes between February 2012 and October 2013.

Anthony Gordon keen to finally work with Thomas Tuchel after failed Chelsea move

19:10 , Mike Jones

Anthony Gordon cannot wait to finally work with Thomas Tuchel having been desperate to join England’s new boss when he was managing Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has established himself in the national team set-up since making his debut in March, building on his impressive performances for Newcastle.

Gordon made a big-money switch to St James’ Park from Everton in January 2023 having gone close to joining Chelsea the previous summer.

Anthony Gordon keen to finally work with Thomas Tuchel after failed Chelsea move

England on the road

19:05 , Mike Jones

England are unbeaten in their last seven away games (W5 D2), their longest such run on the road since 12 games in a row between March 2013 and October 2015 under Roy Hodgson.

Three Lions have good memories in Greece

19:00 , Mike Jones

England have won on all four of their previous trips to face Greece by an aggregate score of 9-1, only holding a better win-rate away from home against Luxembourg (5/5).

Greece are on the longest active winning run of any European nation in all competitions (five games) and could win six consecutive matches for the first time November 2013.

Can Greece win again?

18:55 , Mike Jones

Greece went winless across their first nine meetings with England in all competitions (D2 L7) before winning 2-1 at Wembley last month.

The only teams to beat the Three Lions twice in the same calendar year are Wales in 1936, Italy in 1973, Belgium in 2018 and Hungary in 2022.

Carsley benches Kane again

18:53 , Richard Jolly

“For the second time, Lee Carsley has fielded a team without Harry Kane against Greece.

“This time by choice, however: while Kane criticised the players who stayed away, he has turned up and been rewarded with a place on the bench.

“A penny for his thoughts right now.”

Anthony Gordon reveals all on failed Chelsea move: ‘It was quite close, to be honest’

18:50 , Mike Jones

Anthony Gordon has revealed he was “desperate” to play for Thomas Tuchel when the next England manager tried to sign him in 2022 and can’t wait to link up with him on international duty.

Tuchel’s Chelsea made a £40m bid for Gordon in the summer of 2022 but the Merseyside club refused to sell, with former manager Frank Lampard determined to keep the winger.

Gordon eventually joined Newcastle instead in January 2023, four months after Chelsea had sacked Tuchel, and the 23-year-old has gone on to earn 10 England caps under Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley.

Anthony Gordon reveals all on failed Chelsea move: ‘It was quite close’

England ready for Greece

18:45 , Mike Jones

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

England team changes

18:40 , Mike Jones

Lee Carsley makes eight changes to the team that started against Finland in England last outing.

The players that remain are Kyle Walker, March Guehi and Jude Bellingham.

Jordan Pickford returns in goal while Ezri Konsa and Rico Lewis fill out the rest of the defence. In midfield Curtis Jones starts alongside Conor Gallagher in the holding roles with Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings.

Ollie Watkins starts up front in what is easily the biggest talking point as Harry Kane begins the match on the bench.

Greece vs England line-ups

18:35 , Mike Jones

Greece XI: Vlachodimos:Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Zafeiris; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Konsa, Lewis; Gallagher, Jones; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins

Gordon on almost moving to Chelsea

18:35 , Mike Jones

“It was quite close, to be honest,” Gordon said abotu his possible move to Chelsea from Everton. “I was desperate to go at the time and work with him [Thomas Tuchel] especially. I felt like my style would suit his style of play, the way he was playing at Chelsea which was very exciting for me.

“It didn’t end up happening. It was a big opportunity for me that didn’t end up happening and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him a couple of years later.”

Gordon on Greece defeat

18:30 , Mike Jones

Anthony Gordon says England want revenge on Greece after their defeat at Wembley.

Speaking ahead of the game he said: “I think with the England national team, we don’t feel like we should lose any game so losing a game like that, we do want a bit of revenge and to prove we can beat them.

“With the players we’ve got, we felt like we should have won at Wembley but we underperformed and didn’t take our chances and now we have another opportunity to do that.”

Anthony Gordon on playing for club and country

18:25 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was an injury doubt ahead of the England squad getting together but he has been passed fit and wants to play in these two internationals.

He spoke about what it is like to play for his club and his country saying: “It’s a good question! I’d say whatever is my current team is that I’m playing for, is most important. That’s what’s in front of me and that’s the challenge ahead, so it’s hard to say one.

“I think with England it’s a different feeling because you’re selected to be in a group where it’s the best from every team, which is a good feeling but I’d say what’s right ahead of me.”

(Getty Images)

Why Lewis Hall can see stars aligning for him to meet England’s biggest need

18:20 , Mike Jones

In their last 13 matches, England have only once started with a specialist left-back. Now a specialist left-back has emerged who debuted under Thomas Tuchel and who, even before the German takes charge, can benefit from the coaching of England’s most-capped full-back. If the autumn of 2023 was decidedly difficult for Lewis Hall, a year on, the stars could seem to be aligning for him.

Of the six uncapped players in Lee Carsley’s squad this month, Hall has the clearest path to a place in the team. Luke Shaw began the Euro 2024 final, but his outings have become rarities amid his injury problems. Kieran Trippier was the right-back pressed into service on the opposite flank in Germany but he has opted for international retirement.

Stars aligning for Lewis Hall to meet England’s biggest need

Hall on playing in ‘big games'

18:15 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hall is likely to start for England at left-back tonight and should he do well he may just nail down that position as his own.

He spoke about playing in big games and coming up against top players in the hopes of cementing a place in the national team.

“I have played in some big games this year and faced some tricky opponents, Saka being the main one,” Hall said. “He is a very, very good player. Noni [Madueke] as well – he is really quick, strong, powerful.

“Those two are difficult opponents, Bernardo Silva as well. He is different to them; a bit more technical, close control with the ball, finds himself in good positions which make him difficult to mark.”

Greece vs England

18:10 , Mike Jones

The Three Lions have played Greece at men’s senior level on ten occasions, registering seven wins, drawing twice and losing once, at Wembley last month.

Carsley yet to speak to Tuchel

18:05 , Mike Jones

Thomas Tuchel will be taking up his role as England manager in January but decided not to speak with Lee Carsley ahead of this international break.

The reasons why are unknown but the incoming boss may not want to interfere with Carsley’s last two games in charge.

Amid mass withdrawals and a must-win game, Carsley’s kids will determine his England legacy

18:00 , Mike Jones

It is an England football team, if not the England team that will take the field in Athens on Thursday night. Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish is a line-up that would require a false nine. There may be an irony there, given that Lee Carsley’s striker-less formation was a major factor in defeat to Greece last month.

But instead of each playing, they are all absent, either injured or recuperating. Six of them started the Euro 2024 final and a seventh, Palmer, scored in it, so it seems no exaggeration to call it a stronger side than the team Carsley will actually pick.

Amid mass withdrawals, Carsley’s kids will determine his England legacy

Previous meetings this century

17:55 , Mike Jones

England 4-0 Greece, August 2006

A meeting at Old Trafford against Otto Rehhagel’s reigning European Champions ended in a convincing win for new boss Steve McClaren in his first game in charge. Goals from John Terry, Frank Lampard and a brace from Peter Crouch proved the difference on the day.

England 2-2 Greece, 6 October 2001

Who could forget David Beckham’s unstoppable free-kick in the last minute to seal the result and England’s place in the 2002 World Cup? Greece had taken the lead twice at Old Trafford, either side of Teddy Sheringham’s goal, but it was captain Beckham who took the plaudits after an all-action display to help pull England over the line.

The last meeting

17:50 , Mike Jones

England 1-2 Greece

The visitors scored in added time to win all three points at Wembley in the first 2024-25 Nations league fixture between these sides.

Jude Bellingham thought he’d earned the Three Lions a point with an 87th-minute strike but Vangelis Pavlidis - who had earlier broken the deadlock - scored his second goal of the evening to seal the win.

What did Carsley learn from Wembley defeat?

17:45 , Mike Jones

England were beaten by Greece at Wembley during the last international window and must now triumph away from home to have a chance at winning automatic promotion.

Lee Carsley says the squad learned a lot from that defeat and will try to improve tonight.

The interim boss said: “First and foremost, the tempo we have to play at and the chances we create we have to take. Real basics, but a good reminder.

“We tried something different that night so you’ll probably see something more conventional in terms of the way we play, but I expect us to play a good, attacking style and hopefully we can get a good result.

“We’ve definitely prepared well for the game, they’re very well organised and a strong team with a great history. We definitely didn’t underestimate them [in October] and we expect a tough game.

“We found they were very good on the counter attack especially so it’s going to be a difficult game.”

‘Southgate brought back joy'

17:40 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane says that Gareth Southgate brought back the joy in playing for England and hopes that the former manager’s exit doesn’t result in that feeling being lost.

Kane said: “I think the joy to play for England. I think he brought that back. I think every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and, yeah, that’s the most important thing.

“I think England comes before anything. England comes before club. England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth was hot on that and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players.”

Kane on squad members dropping out

17:35 , Mike Jones

England captain Harry Kane isn’t best pleased that so many senior players have dropped out of the squad for these two international fixtures.

Speaking to ITV he said: “It’s a shame this week, obviously. I think it’s a tough period of the season and, yeah, maybe that’s been taken advantage of that a little bit.

“I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. I think, like I just said there, England comes before anything, any club situation.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over withdrawals from squad: ‘I don’t really like it’

17:30 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane has accused his England teammates of taking advantage of the lack of a long-term manager by pulling out of the squad for this week’s must-win game against Greece.

The England captain launched an attack on his fellow players after eight withdrew on Monday from interim manager Lee Carsley’s group.

Thomas Tuchel does not start as Gareth Southgate’s successor until January and Kane implied players would not have sat out the double header against Greece and Republic of Ireland if the German was in charge.

Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over withdrawals from squad

Greece vs England prediction

17:25 , Mike Jones

England to bounce back from disappointment last time out and record victory in more pragmatic fashion than they tried last time the sides met.

Greece 1-2 England.

Carsley expects ‘tough game’ against Greece

17:20 , Mike Jones

Lee Carsley says he is expecting the Three Lions to come up against a touch side in Greece when they clash in a crucial Nations League match tonight.

The interim boss said: “We’re expecting a tough game and it’s one we have to win.“But we’re really looking forward to it, we’ve had a good week’s training, the players are in good spirits and it’s going to be a sell out with a great atmosphere.“We’ve had to wait four or five weeks for this, but this next window is so important to us, not just tomorrow but Republic of Ireland as well, so it’s a great challenge for us.”

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

England have nine players drop out

17:15 , Mike Jones

England have had nine players drop out of the squad due to injury or recuperation leaving Lee Carsley with a difficult job against Greece.

The interim boss was adamant that the players who remain can get a win and that his focus has been on preparing for the game not managing those that dropped out.

Carsley said: “The focus all camp has been on the players that are here and it’s important that we make the most of this situation.

“With the amount of players that have pulled out, it gives other players an opportunity to be here. We’re really looking forward to the game and it’s going to be a tough test for us and the focus has been purely on the players that are here.

“With the amount of pull-outs we’ve had in the window, historically it’s been like that in the past - November has always been a challenging window - but the culture that Gareth, Steve and the rest of the lads created has made it a really positive environment and the players that are here thoroughly deserve to be here and they’re ready for the game.”

Carsley on Branthwaite’s fitness

17:10 , Mike Jones

With so many England players missing during this camp there is an opportunity for some of the younger members of the squad to make their mark.

One such player was Everton’s Jarrod Branthwaite though an injury means he misses out against Greece and has returned to Everton for his recovery.

Lee Carsley said: “We have tried to give Jarrad as long we can but he is probably going to miss out so Jarell [Quansah] will join the travelling party and take part in the rest of the camp.

“I think it’s really important that Jarrad hasn’t trained. He’s been treated for the last two or three days and it’s an issue that Everton will now take over when he goes back.”

Lee Carsley disputes Pep Guardiola claim over Jack Grealish’s fitness

17:05 , Mike Jones

Lee Carsley has disputed Pep Guardiola’s assertion that Jack Grealish was not fit for an international call-up by saying there was regular communication between Manchester City and England before the midfielder was selected last week.

Grealish, who has missed City’s last six matches, was included in the 26-man party Carsley named on Thursday, but was one of eight withdrawals from the squad on Monday.

The £100m signing has scored twice in Carsley’s brief reign and the interim manager admitted it was a risk to pick Grealish, but said it was based on medical advice.

Lee Carsley disputes Pep Guardiola claim over Jack Grealish’s fitness

What is the latest England team news?

17:00 , Mike Jones

Lee Carsley has already seen several injuries mount up, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre midfielder Declan Rice and winger Bukayo Saka being the most notable ones from the usual first-choice line-up.

Phil Foden, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are also all out, meaning Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite were called up as cover along with the uncapped Morgan Rogers and Tino Livramento.

The latter pair join James Trafford, Lewis Hall, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Curtis Jones in hoping to earn a first cap.

Branthwaite missed training on Tuesday and has since returned to Everton with Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah providing cover.

Where can I watch the match?

16:55 , Mike Jones

Greece vs England will be screened live on ITV1 and STV. It can be streamed via ITVX on compatible devices, as well as the STV Player.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Greece vs England?

16:50 , Mike Jones

The clash takes place on Thursday 14 November with kick-off set for 7:45pm GMT.

(Getty Images)

Greece vs England

16:45 , Mike Jones

England head to Greece for an away clash in the Nations League on Thursday evening, with Lee Carsley hoping for a positive result after suffering a Wembley defeat to the same opponent last month.

There could well be new players handed a senior bow for the Three Lions this time out, with a total of six now in the squad who are so far uncapped, following a spate of injury withdrawals.

Curtis Jones, Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis were the trio originally included this time around without a cap to their name, but at the other end of the scale the likes of Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker and Harry Kane remain involved - all three with over 70 caps now and the captain past the century mark.

Even so it’ll be an unfamiliar lineup one way or another, with a further nine players in this squad having so far played between once and eight times for England at this level.

Good evening!

14:50 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Nations League action as England take on Greece in a match which will have consequences on Thomas Tuchel’s upcoming reign.

Interim boss Lee Carsley is in charge for two more matches and is tasked with securing promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. That means the Three Lions must defeat Greece tonight to have any hopes of winning their group.

We’ll bring you all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.