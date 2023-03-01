Greece train crash: 32 people dead and dozens injured

Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, - REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

At least 32 people are dead and 85 others injured after two trains collided near the city of Larissa in Greece late on Tuesday night.

Officials said an intercity passenger train, travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, collided at high speed with a cargo train close to midnight.

Multiple train carriages derailed and at least three caught fire following the crash near Tempe, some 235 miles north of Athens.

The collision is understood to be the deadliest rail crash in Greece in decades.

"We heard a big bang, (it was) 10 nightmarish seconds," said Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage.

"We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides...then there was panic, cables (everywhere) fire, the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, fire was right and left."

The fire brigade confirmed the blazes had been extinguished, adding "some passengers" had been pulled from the wreckage unconscious after the crash.

Rescuers use a crane alongside firefighters to clear wreckage from the train collision - AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras

In the early hours of Wednesday, rescue crews were still searching for survivors. Local media reported about 350 people were travelling on the passenger train, which departed Athens around 7.30pm local time.

"The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains," fire brigade spokesperson, Vassilis Varthakogiannis, said in a televised address.

ial view of the wrecked train carriage - AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road.

Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

"We are living through a tragedy. We are pulling out people alive, injured...there are dead. We are going to be here all night, until we finish, until we find the last person," a volunteer rescue worker told ERT.

Survivors said several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train cars due to the impact. They said others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field next to the tracks.

Story continues

"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.

"It was like an earthquake," Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

A scene of devastation following the crash between a freight and passenger train - AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras

A medic treats a passenger, after two trains collided, near the city of Larissa - REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Konstantinos Agorastos, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV the two trains hurtled towards each other on the same track.

"They were travelling at great speed and one (driver) didn't know the other was coming," the governor said. "The collision was very strong."

He added that the first four carriages had derailed, while the first two were "almost completely destroyed".

“This is a terrible night ... It’s hard to describe the scene. The front section of the train was smashed ... We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There's debris flung all around the crash site."

The exact cause of the collision remains unclear. Police questioned two rail officials about the incident, but no one has been detained.

Blood runs down the face of an injured passenger - REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Police and emergency crew search the debris of a crushed wagon - SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Agorastos said 40 passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, while about 250 were evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses.

Police took the names of survivors as they arrived in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.

Smoke rises from the trains after the collision near Larissa - AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras

A teenage survivor, who did not give his name, told Greek reporters as he got off one of the buses that just before the crash, he felt a strong braking and saw sparks and then there was a sudden stop.

“Our carriage didn’t derail, but the ones in front did and were smashed,” he said, visibly shaken.

He added that the first carriage caught fire and that he used a bag to break the window of his carriage, the fourth, and escape.

Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.