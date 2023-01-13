Greece Tourism Market is Set to Record a Healthy CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Greece market is highly famous for its green valleys and the lust forest. Travellers from across the world visit such destinations in the country to experience the land of beautiful mountains and exotic beaches, which quite clearly displays the lifestyle in the country and attracts the tourist more.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Greece tourism market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 548.0 million by 2032, scaling up from US$ 265.9 million in 2022. The target market is set to record a healthy CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032. Factors such as an elevated number of travelers to Greece in 2022- around 8 million in the first half of the year- account for the thriving tourism industry in Greece. The country’s popularity as a global heritage site, rich culture, and magnificent views further aid the growth of the Greece tourism market during the forecast period.

Greece, popular for its green valleys and lush forests, is a famous tourist destination. Apart from the magnificent view, the country is also famous as a heritage site and for its rich culture. Greece also has excellent nightlife and all of these considerations, along with its beautiful mountains and exotic beaches, attract travelers from all over the world. Greek tourism, thus, caters to both: those who want to experience a quiet time on the beaches and those who want to enjoy an active party lifestyle. Many tourists also want to experience the feel of an exotic European location. These attributes strive to create a thriving environment for tourism in Greece.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16120

The country’s cultural and traditional aspect also contributes to a prosperous tourism market. Its cultural richness is displayed through its rural environment and its uniqueness also entices travelers. Moreover, its rich history is quite appealing to historians, associated enthusiasts, and amateurs. The recent development of different sectors of Greece's economy also bolsters its tourism revenue and is anticipated to continue this trend. Further, the diverse delicacies and cuisines in the country attract a significant number of culinary aficionados.

Beginning with the popular Moussaka to traditional meatballs, the culinary specialties of Greece also present its culture and local cuisines in a very appealing manner to tourists from all over the world. Additionally, other tourism activities like medical tourism, destination tourism, religious tourism, ecotourism, and others continue to attract huge amounts of tourists to the country. All of these factors will stimulate the Greece tourism market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

  • Rich history supported by young enthusiasts is expected to spur the demand for the Greece tourism market during the assessment period.

  • A dearth of tourism infrastructure may hamper the growth prospects for Greece's tourism market.

  • In terms of age group, the 36 to 45 category will likely account for a considerable share of 29.5% of Greece tourism.

  • Based on tour type, independent travelers will hold about 30.8% share in Greece tourism as a result of greater penetration of the internet and advancements in technology.

  • Online booking channels will also make a substantial contribution to the overall market growth as it is convenient and expedite the booking process.

Competitive Landscape 

Leading market players are focusing on employing strategies that will assist with attracting particular demographic consumers. A few of these market participants offer discounts on tour packages and in-advance reservations. These businesses also employ various growth strategies to retain a competitive edge.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16120

More Insights into Greece Tourism Market 

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Greece tourism market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of age (under 18, 18 to 25, 26 to 35, 36 to 45, 46 to 55, over 55), visit purpose (business and professional, leisure, recreation, and holidays, healthcare, religious travel, others), demographic (male, female, kid), nationality (domestic, international), tour type (corporate, family, couples, youth groups, single tourists), tourism type (religious tourism, cultural/ heritage tourism, medical tourism, others) and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the 36 to 45 age group is anticipated to dominate the global marketplace. With a market share of 29.5%, this segment comprises primarily of the working-class population and has the ability to take foreign tours. The 36 to 45 age group will be closely followed by the 46 to 55 segment. In terms of tour type, single tourists or young couples with access to the internet and advancing technology will lead the market growth.

In short, the popularity of Greece as a historically rich, heritage site with diverse cuisine and beautiful vistas will propel the Greece tourism market forward during the forecast period.

Greece Tourism Market by Category

By Age:

  • Under 18

  • 18-25

  • 26-35

  • 36-45

  • 46-55

  • Over 55

By Visit Purpose:

  • Business & Professional

  • Leisure, Recreation & Holidays

  • Healthcare

  • Religious Travel

  • Other

By Demographic:

  • Male

  • Female

  • Kid

By Nationality:

  • Domestic

  • International

By Tour Type:

  • Corporate

  • Family

  • Couples

  • Youth Groups

  • Single Tourists

By Tourism Type:

  • Religious Tourism

  • Cultural/Heritage Tourism

  • Medical Tourism

  • Others

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16120

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Greece Market Outlook

      1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

      1.1.2. Travel Gross Bookings

      1.1.3. Travel Gross Revenue

      1.1.4. How Much Do They Spend?

  1.2. Greece Tourism Evolution Analysis

  1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

  1.4. GDP Share by Sector

2. Consumption Trends in Greece Tourism

  2.1. Websites used for Destinations Research

      2.1.1. Online Travel Agency

      2.1.2. General Search

      2.1.3. Travel Review Sites

      2.1.4. Travel search engines/apps

      2.1.5. Vacation rental site

      2.1.6. Other Players

  2.2. Website used for Comparing and Choosing Travel Products

  2.3. Preferred Website for travel Booking

  2.4. Opportunities from New Courses

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/greece-tourism-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism

U.S. Outbound Tourism Market Forecast: The U.S. outbound tourism market is estimated at US$ 101,697.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 458,986.8 Mn by 2032, with overall demand accelerating at 16.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period 2022-2032.

Music Tourism Market Demand: The global music tourism market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 11.3 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 5.5 Bn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Cruise Tourism Market Outlook: The global Cruise Tourism market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 17.4 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period.

Theme Park Tourism Market Growth: The Theme Park Tourism Market is estimated at US$ 49.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 166.67 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2032.

Philippines Tourism Market Size: The Philippines tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 10.8 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 10.9% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 30.4 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game