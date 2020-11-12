Greece registers 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on November 12, new high

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday reported 3,316 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data.

The latest jump in infections brings the total number of cases in the country to 66,637.

It also registered 50 deaths, bringing the number of victims since the onset of the virus to 959.

A resurgence in cases since early October has forced Greece to re-impose a nationwide lockdown until the end of November.





