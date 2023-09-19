Greece plans to list Athens airport on stock exchange next year

A flight training passenger aircraft is seen through an aircraft window, at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece plans to list the Athens International Airport, the country's biggest on the stock exchange next year, its finance minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Tuesday.

"The listing will take place from the beginning of next year," Hatzidakis told a news conference.

Hatzidakis also said that Greece was set to achieve a primary surplus of 0.7% of GDP this year, a goal the government had set in its 2023 budget but had revised upwardly to 1.1% of GDP in its mid-term fiscal plan.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou)