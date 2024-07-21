Greaves wins Women's World Matchplay title

Beau Greaves successfully defended her Women's World Matchplay title, beating Fallon Sherrock 6-3 in the final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Greaves, 20, was level with Sherrock at 2-2 but averaged 98.75 and broke throw four times to win.

Her tournament victory pocketed the top seed £10,000 in prize money.

"I played really well in the final," Greaves told Sky Sports.

"Fair play to Fallon, we had a great game. It's nice to play well on TV.

"I'm grateful for this moment and it's definitely a good memory for me."

Greaves' triumph earns her a place at both the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Championship.

Greaves started the day by recording a 4-1 win over Katie Sheldon to reach the last four.

In a repeat of the 2023 final, Greaves was a 5-2 winner over Mikuru Suzuki in the semi-finals, but required seven match darts to clinch victory.

Sherrock, the 2022 champion, beat Anastasia Dobromyslova in the quarter-finals.

She then narrowly progressed through the semi-finals, coming back from 3-1 down to win 5-4 against Lisa Ashton. Both players struggled to take out doubles throughout the tie, with Ashton missing seven match darts in the tightest match of the tournament.

In the men's event, Michael van Gerwen faces Michael Smith in the final later on Sunday. You can follow live text coverage of that match on the BBC Sport website from 19:30 BST.

Women's World Matchplay results:

Quarter-finals:

Beau Greaves 4-1 Katie Sheldon

Mikuru Suzuki 4-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Fallon Sherrock 4-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Lisa Ashton 4-1 Rhian O'Sullivan

Semi-finals:

Beau Greaves 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki

Fallon Sherrock 5-4 Lisa Ashton

Final:

Beau Greaves 6-3 Fallon Sherrock