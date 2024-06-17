'Greatness and humility' - Luis Suarez hails Darwin Nunez after respectful No. 9 gesture

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has hailed current Red Darwin Nunez for his heartwarming gesture ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

Nunez handed Suarez his No.9 jersey after the latter was recalled to the Uruguay squad for the tournament in the United States, with Nunez wearing his old No.19 shirt over the next few weeks instead.

The two forwards will be competing for the same spot in Marcelo Bielsa's starting lineup, with Nunez having impressed in the pre-tournament friendly with Mexico on 6 June.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

'Greatness and humility' - Luis Suarez hails Darwin Nunez after respectful No. 9 gestureby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool could reunite Arne Slot with one of his FAVOURITE players after transfer contactby Ewan Ross-Murray

Graeme Souness Kenny Dalglish Alan Hansen

Liverpool legend delivers welcome update on health of former captain Alan Hansenby Peter Staunton

The Liverpool striker bagged a hat-trick during a 4-0 triumph and such performances should help him retain his starting spot ahead of 37-year-old Inter Miami forward Suarez.

Despite battling with one another for that centre-forward position, Suarez deeply appreciated Nunez's touching gesture of surrendering the No.9 jersey, labelling the former Benfica star 'a very good kid'.

Speaking to AUFTV about Nunez gifting him his favourite shirt number, Suarez stated: "He, with the humility that he has, a very good kid, said ‘no, Luis, you’re the No. 9, I’m going to respect you when you’re not there if I’m going to grab it’.

"Those are details that demonstrate the greatness and humility of a player who is going to be one of the best, if not [already] one of the best in the world today."

In pictures released following the unveiling of Uruguay's new home and away shirt, Suarez and Nunez posed together, with the former covering the number one on the front of Nunez's jersey to indicate that he is also worthy of Uruguay's No.9 shirt.

Nunez and Suarez kick off their Copa America campaign against Panama on Monday 24 June before matches against Bolivia and hosts United States.

LIVERPOOL PLAYERS AT 2024 COPA AMERICA

Nunez is not the only Liverpool star travelling to the United States for the Copa America, with three others joining him at the tournament.

Holders and world champions Argentina are the favourites for the competition, with Alexis Mac Allister hoping to achieve even more success on the international stage.

Brazil are also a serious candidate for the crown, with Alisson undoubtedly the nation's starting goalkeeper after Manchester City's Ederson missed out on the squad due to a fractured eye socket.

Luis Diaz and his Colombia teammates will take on Alisson's Brazil in the group stage, with the winger scoring and providing an assist in a fiery friendly with Bolivia prior to the tournament.

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Liverpool transfer values REVEALED: How much are Salah, van Dijk, TAA and co really worth?by Arjun Subramanian

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournamentby Alex Caple

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool and Netherlands captain

Liverpool players at Euro 2024: All 9 Reds at this year’s tournamentby Alex Caple