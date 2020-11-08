‘Greatly Re-Assured’: Sonia Gandhi Congratulates Joe Biden, Harris

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, 8 November, congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the US elections.

“Under the wise and mature leadership of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world," Sonia Gandhi said in her congratulatory letter written to Biden.

"We are confident that India and the United States will continue to work together, as in the past decades, for the welfare of the people of both countries"



- Hon'ble Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi in her congratulatory letter to President-elect Mr. @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/N9FqNgMoFA



— Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2020

“We were greatly re-assured by your measured speeches, stress on healing divisions among the people, and promotion of gender and racial equality, global cooperation and sustainable development of all countries,” Gandhi added.

Also Read: Bihar Elections: Is Congress the Weak Link in Mahagathbandhan?

In a separate letter addressed to Senator Kamala Harris, Gandhi hailed Harris’ victory and said: “Your victory is a victory for the noble values enshrined in the American Constitution – democracy, social justice, and racial and gender equality”.

“It is a triumph for Black Americans and Indian Americans, and for the humanity, compassion and inclusiveness that you have stood for throughout your public and political life. I admire the unwavering courage with which you have fought for your convictions, the beliefs and values you imbibed from your remarkable mother!” Gandhi added.

"Your victory is a victory for the noble values enshrined in the American Constitution - democracy, social justice, and racial and gender equality."



- Hon'ble Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi in her congratulatory letter to Vice President-elect Ms. @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/lf51jBsFCz



— Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2020

Gandhi also mentioned that she hopes Harris would work towards uniting a bitterly divided nation, strengthen the ties of friendship with India and support democratic values and human rights.

Congress chief stated that the party will look forward to working with her to further the bonds between the world’s two largest democracies.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate Biden and said that he is confident that the “Biden will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction.”

In another tweet, he congratulated Harris and said: “It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India”.

View photos Rahul Gandhi congratulates US President elect Joe Biden More

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You‘Greatly Re-Assured’: Sonia Gandhi Congratulates Joe Biden, Harris . Read more on India by The Quint.