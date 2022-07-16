The greatest vantage points at St Andrews – from the Swilken Bridge to the Jigger Inn

Jim White
·4 min read
The greatest vantage points at St Andrews – from the Swilken Bridge to the Jigger Inn - PA
The greatest vantage points at St Andrews – from the Swilken Bridge to the Jigger Inn - PA

It might seem that St Andrews is not the most spectator friendly of the Open courses. It lacks the dunes which double up as natural amphitheatres around holes at Carnoustie, for instance, while its double fairways mean one side of every approach is out of bounds to observers.

But in places all round the course there can be found spots which offer the kind of closeness to the players which borders on the intimate. As long as you know where to look, that is.

The Junction of Excellence, for those keen not to walk too far

Just to the side of the clubhouse, it is possible to put yourself in a position to watch the players tee off from the first and finish at the eighteenth simultaneously. And if there is nobody on either, look left and you can cast your eye over the practice green, where competitors go to hone their putting before they set off. This spot is so renowned, it has royal imprimatur: the Princess Royal was there for the practice round on Wednesday. True, Nicola Sturgeon was there on Friday, but don’t let that put you off.

“Perfect spot this,” said one spectator who preferred not to be named, just in case, he said, his boss reads the Telegraph. “Best thing is, the bar’s just over there and the toilets there.” So that’s what Sturgeon was doing there.

The Swilken Bridge, for those looking for a selfie with a celeb

Alongside the famous ancient stone walkway spanning the brook that dissects the 18th fairway is less a spot to watch the action, more a photo opportunity. There was a gathering swell of phone-wielding snappers there keen to snatch a shot of Tiger Woods as he walked across the bridge, perhaps for the last time.

Woods thoughtfully stopped at the top to doff his cap in the crowd’s direction. By coincidence, as he posed, Rory McIlroy was taking his second shot on the first fairway directly behind him.

“I got Tiger and Rory in the same shot,” exclaimed Morgan, from north Wales, who was at the Open with his father. “Amazing I got so near to them.” This is the thing about the St Andrews course, anywhere and everywhere there are places you can get up close and personal.

Tiger Woods crosses the Swilken Bridge - REUTERS
Tiger Woods crosses the Swilken Bridge - REUTERS

The Mound by the third green, for those unwilling to queue for the grandstands

A rare natural vantage point around the course, the mound has had so much traffic tramping over it during the Open, it might well measure several inches lower by the end of the weekend. Up at the top, shifting ever higher as others left, was Allan from Ascot, watching McIlroy putt.

He had been to every Open bar one since 1976 and reckoned St Andrews the best place to watch things unfold. “I’ve seen Tiger win here, Seve, Faldo and what’s his name, Oosthuizen. Normally I head out further on to the course, but I can only walk so far these days because of my knee.” The good news was, from his eyrie he didn’t have far to go to the mobile gourmet burger van.

The grandstand at the 11th, for those wanting plenty of action

What makes the Old Course at St Andrews unique is its J-shape. Sit on top of the stand at the par three eleventh that looks down on the loop in the course, and you can cast your eye over three or four holes at once.

Everywhere you look is action; from up there, it feels as if the entire Open is on view. True, unless you get there early it will be necessary to queue. But it is more than worth the wait.

“It was all a bit hit and miss till we got here,” said Andrew from Kent, who was at the Open for a 60th birthday treat. “But here, you can see everything.”

Not only that, there are toilets nearby where, if you are lucky, you might stand alongside Bryson DeChambeau, taking a comfort break before teeing off midway through his round with the ever more round John Daly.

It’s not easy to find a seat, mind - GETTY IMAGES
It’s not easy to find a seat, mind - GETTY IMAGES

The Jigger Inn, for those anxious not to be too far from the nearest pint

Much of the glorious home straight at St Andrews, the stretch running up to the 18th green, has been monetised over the years into corporate hospitality venues, and the best views now cost thousands of pounds. But the town’s most renowned old hostelry remains open to all comers.

In truth, the view of the action may well be better from the television screens in the Jigger Inn bar and you are never far from a drink. Plus, you can tune in to the knowledgeable conversation. Not that it is always about the golf.

Like the man watching the screen as the mullet-haired early leader Cameron Smith addressed a putt, who was telling his companion about how, according to the latest Autocar valuation he had “only lost two grand on that motor in the last eight years”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w