The Greatest: Top 10 cobbled Classics riders of the WorldTour era - Podcast

Belgian cyclist Tom Boonen of team Omega PharmaQuick Step competes in the 110th edition of the ParisRoubaix cycling race between Compiegne and Roubaix on April 8 2012 in Roubaix northern France Boonen who had previously won in 2005 2008 and 2009 equals the record of wins in ParisRoubaix held by compatriot Roger De Vlaeminck Boonen won the race ahead of French Sebatsien Turgot Team Europcar and Italys Alessandro Ballan Team BMC AFP PHOTO FRANCK FIFE Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

In this week's edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful and Pinarello, we look at another top-ten list and this time it's the cobbled Classics riders from the men's WorldTour era.

Our list is comprised of some of the best cobbled specialists of all-time, let alone the last few years, and as well as discussing their palmarès, we analysed the lasting impressions each rider has made on the sport.

Starting with a long-list of 15, Daniel Benson (Cyclingnews) and Edward Pickering (Procycling) whittled their respective lists to ten riders before crowning their best riders.

The podcast also features exclusive interviews with former Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman – he picks his best cobbled rider, too – and Matteo Trentin on CCC Team’s sponsorship and how he and Greg Van Avermaet will race together later in the year.

Here's our long-list, so feel free to join in and post your order in the comments below.

Peter Sagan

Philippe Gilbert

Tom Boonen

Fabian Cancellara

Greg Van Avermaet

Zdenek Stybar

Alessandro Ballan

Juan Antonio Flecha

Nick Nuyens

Niki Terpstra

Mat Hayman

Alexander Kristoff

Stijn Devolder

Andreas Klier

Johan Vansummeren





























The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

