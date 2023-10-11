The Greatest Show Never Made, review: a sensational story hampered by all the clowning around

No laughing matter: cameraman Tim Eagle is now a professional clown - Rory Mulvey/Amazon Prime Video

How far would you go for £100,000? Would you quit your job, dump your partner and give up your home, if an advertisement in The Stage promised you fame and riches in exchange for spending a measly year under constant surveillance?

That’s exactly what the 30 people duped by Svengali-type figure Nikita Russian did in 2002. Drunk on the excess of early Noughties television – when Big Brother transformed nobodies into tabloid fodder overnight – wannabes from across the country dropped everything to head to London, ready to move into a glamorous idyll for an exciting-sounding Channel 4 reality show.

Except, the show didn’t exist, and Russian was a fantasist. The Greatest Show Never Made (Amazon Prime Video) maps out the wild tale over three episodes, revealing how, upon arrival in the capital, the “contestants” found themselves with nowhere to go, with one group captured bumbling around a southeast London park in the rain. They’d seen the crowds that greeted Big Brother’s contestants on TV – the hot tubs in the garden, the high-tech diary room. Where were their luxuries?

Obviously, they never appeared. This small group in the park ended up spending a week at cameraman Tim Eagle’s house to give Russian time to prove he wasn’t bluffing. Instead, they kept finding out murkier secrets, culminating in him showing up and begging for a place to sleep. By this point, they’d sussed him out, and they circled him like an angry mob; thank goodness Eagle wasn’t too put out by the deceit to keep from filming, because these scenes make for the documentary’s most compelling.

Duped: Tim, Daniel, Lucie, John, Jane and Rosy all contribute to the documentary - Amanda Searle/Amazon Prime Video

Those who took part were a fittingly random bunch, introduced to us through a blend of archive footage and contemporary interviews: there’s then-21-year-old Jane Marshall, from near Manchester, dizzy at the prospect of being on TV. Eagle, without whom there wouldn’t be any archive footage to use, gets more attention heaped on his current occupation (professional clown) than the filming process. Russian (born Keith Gillard and now going by N Quentin Woolf), tracked down using a private detective, comes across as a nervous, unhappy figure, and blames his deceptions on a childhood characterised by mental illness and trauma.

It’s a fascinating morality tale, particularly when viewed as a time capsule. These were more innocent times. iPhones may have melted our brains, but young people today would at least be able to Google producers, names, exact locations. We’re surely too suspicious to be hoodwinked this easily, unlike the contestants here who thought fame required nothing more than filling out a form and hoping for the best.

Where the series falls flat is in its decision to intersperse the (interesting) archive and interviews with incoherent dramatic reconstruction, set against grating retro lighting and a horror-movie soundtrack. A story this juicy doesn’t need the frills.

