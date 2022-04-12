Who is the greatest coach of all time? Here’s where Don Shula ranked in one survey

Who is the best coach of all time?

A recent survey attempted to answer that question.

Morning Consult conducted a survey April 5-6 to 2,209 adults in America with 1,396 responding to the question of who is the greatest coach ever.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi tied with 10 percent of the vote.

Dolphins great Don Shula garnered 2 percent.

Seven of the top 10 coaches from the survey spent most of their careers in either the NFL or NBA. There were no coaches in the survey from MLB or NHL. And no coaches from either club or international soccer.

Shula, who passed away in 2020, coached in six Super Bowls, including five with the Dolphins. He captured two Super Bowl titles, which included the perfect 1972 season as the first of back-to-back championships with the Dolphins.

Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997 and has the most NFL regular-season wins for any coach at 328.