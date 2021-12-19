Greater Toronto Hockey League postpones all competitive games until Dec. 23

TORONTO — Canada's largest minor hockey association has postponed all competitive games until Thursday, effectively suspending play until the new year.

The Greater Toronto Hockey League says the decision is in response to public health concerns amid surging rates of COVID-19.

Starting Sunday until Thursday, the GTHL says all AAA, AA and A games will be postponed.

The GTHL is still scheduled to take its annual mid-season break from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

All teams may continue to practise and participate in skill development programs if they choose to.

The GTHL says it's permitting member house leagues and the Mississauga Hockey League to make the decision whether to continue with games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press