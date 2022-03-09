GREATER TORONTO AREA RESIDENTS ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - A group of six from the Greater Toronto Area is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $100,000 with ENCORE (October 12, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw).

The members of the group are:

Margaret McDermid of Etobicoke

Georgia Panagiotopoulos of Toronto

Karl Cunningham of George Town

Karl Oseli of Etobicoke

Richard Bailey of Etobicoke

Tina Hussey of Etobicoke

As the members of this group are employees of an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. They did not purchase or validate the ticket at their place of employment.

As of today's date, the group members have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimant on April 7, 2022.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The ticket was purchased at Shell on Lloyd Manor Road in Etobicoke.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

