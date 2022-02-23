Greater Toronto Airports Authority becomes launch member of newly formed sustainable aviation fuel council

Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels will ensure that the Canadian aviation sector remains competitive as it transitions to a net-zero future

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) today announced that it is playing a leadership role in environmental sustainability by becoming a launch member of the newly formed Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (C-SAF). The council's mission is to accelerate the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) in Canada to ensure that the Canadian aviation sector remains competitive as it transitions to a net-zero future.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

C-SAF membership includes a consortium of 60 airlines operating in Canada, as well as key stakeholders in the Canadian aviation ecosystem including suppliers, aerospace manufacturers, airports, finance and academia. The council will aim to facilitate the production and supply of affordable, low-carbon, made-in-Canada SAF. The C-SAF will also act as the voice of its members with governments and stakeholders to develop an ambitious strategy and roadmap for a profitable and sustainable SAF market in Canada.

"The GTAA is focused on rebuilding the air travel experience by creating the airport of the future—one that is healthier, more innovative, greener and more effective," says Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. "Sustainable aviation fuels will play an important role in achieving that objective, and the C-SAF, in turn, will help guide industry by helping to establish a sustainable aviation fuel value chain to accelerate its commercialization and widespread use."

The goals of the C-SAF and its constituents align well with those of the GTAA. Last year, the GTAA committed to net-zero carbon emissions and waste from its terminal buildings by 2050 and released a new environmental policy that sets forth ambitious goals in seven key areas, including climate change resiliency, carbon neutrality and emissions, strategic energy use, water management, natural environment, waste management and noise management. Learn more about the GTAA's environmental policy.

Story continues

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for four years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For more information, please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter ( English and French ), Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c5528.html