Greater Sudbury to explore creating new cricket pitches

A vibrant cricket scene bolstered by a growing newcomer population has prompted the city to consider new cricket pitches for recreational, tournament and league play.

At Monday’s community and emergency committee meeting of city council, Ward 8 Coun. Al Sizer requested city staff to prepare a business case for the 2023-24 budget that would involve consultation with local cricket leagues and players, a review of potential locations, capital and operational costs for any new infrastructure and the identification of potential external funding sources to support the project.

Councillors passed the motion.

The committee heard that the development of new cricket pitches would support the city in its goal to increase its population to 200,000 by the year 2050, as immigration will play an important role in meeting the target and that providing newcomers with the amenities and facilities that speak to their interests would go a long way in attracting and retaining these populations.

“We do have a cricket pitch that has been provided by Leisure Services in Capreol but the groups I have been speaking to are looking for somewhat of an enhancement in location and the ability to host tournaments and more professional events that would fit with our sport tourism initiatives within the city of Greater Sudbury,” said Sizer.

Since many of the players are students from Cambrian College and College Boreal, Sizer said the cricket players have identified New Sudbury as a potential site; however, the staff report would explore further options and other details.

“I would just like to have this report to come back and tell us what options we do have and what it would cost to arrive at such a facility, whether it would be brand new, right from scratch or if we’re able to convert one of our existing facilities to a cricket pitch,” he said.

The Nickel City Cricket Club welcomed the news. The club, which has been making a name for itself in the sport in Northern Ontario, plays at the cricket grounds in Capreol.

Last summer, the Big Nickel Cricket Club hosted the Northern Ontario Cricket League’s sixth annual tournament in Capreol, the third time doing so, and this weekend they are hosting the TD Cricket Cup, a tennis ball tournament for all cricket enthusiasts.

The sport itself boasts some 500 registered and informal participants in different clubs and groups.

Gurpreet Singh Broca plays the top order with the Big Nickel Cricket Club. He said the club is always actively trying to promote the sport to newcomers in Sudbury, many of whom come from South Asia, where cricket is particularly popular.

“Cricket is a religion in India,” said Broca. “Cricket in India in like soccer in Brazil. So, it’s a great medium to use and engage newcomers.”

Despite having an active cricket scene in Sudbury, the cricket grounds being in Capreol can be a deterrent, he said.

“It’s difficult to create awareness when people have to travel 45 minutes to play,” he said. “A lot of the newcomers don’t have access to a vehicle or transportation. We sometimes carpool, but it’s tough for them to make the commute.”

Cricket is a sport Broca grew up with in India, as both a player and spectator. He was happy to find a club in Sudbury when he moved here some eight years ago. The sport provided comfort as he tried to navigate student life in a foreign land.

As a Cambrian College student at that time, he later helped organize indoor tournaments. In the last few years, Broca, who has become an advocate for creating stronger immigration support systems in the city, has spoken to local politicians about the need for better cricket infrastructure in the city. At the same time, he recognizes it is no easy task.

“The demand for the field is big,” he explained.

A cricket stadium is larger than a baseball diamond, as it is circular and must accommodate a pitch of 22 yards long along with an infield and outfield with certain specifications.

Ward 7 Coun. Natalie Labbee said she’s noticed a buzz of activity on the cricket grounds in Capreol and voiced her support for the business case.

“We’re supporting immigration initiatives and we have to be culturally aware that this is a sport that is very important to them,” she said. “If we want to keep our young people in our community longer, then give them opportunities to keep enjoying the sport that they really enjoy back home. This is their new home. If we can make it happen for them, maybe other people will decide they want to join in, too, and learn the sport."

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star