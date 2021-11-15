Greater Metro 4A Fall Sports All-Conference teams announced

Here are the all-conference teams for the Greater Metro 4A conference

Girls Tennis

Kiyah Lee

ALB

Ashley Darrenkamp

CM

Spoorthi Saranu

CM

Maggie Waters

HR

Ryann Benningfield

LKN

Carissa Bauer

LKN

Kate Crabb

LKN

Paige Fellores

M

Rachael Shubert

M

Niyati Kandekar

SI

Paige Sarver

SI

Emily Gaines

WC

Chloe Chueng

WC

Player of the Year

School

Faith Valentine

Lake Norman

Coach of the Year

School

Kat Valentine

Lake Norman

Girls Golf

Sophie Lauture

CM

215

Caiylnn Winford

M

234

Adamma Anukwuem

SI

243

Kenna Nelson

CM

251

Kennedy Brady

CM

255

Maria Franco

SI

261

Megan Christiansen

LKN

270

Mary Brown

SI

281

Player of the Year

School

Sophie Lauture

Cox Mill

Coach of the Year

School

Moses Smith

Cox Mill

Volleyball

Shay Kilmurry

Cox Mill

Jadyn Webb

Cox Mill

Jahyra Thomas

Hickory Ridge

Sarah Frager

Lake Norman

Madison Sawyer

Lake Norman

Bailey McIntyre

Mooresville

Sarah Gaskill

West Cabarrus

Kylee Spasoff

AL Brown

Brooke Aeschliman

South Iredell

Molly Smyth

South Iredell

Hannah Van Buren

South Iredell

Player of the Year

School

Courtney Storm

Lake Norman

Coach of the Year

School

Cheznee Daily

Lake Norman

Boys Cross-Country

1 Gavin Sweeney 12 Lake Norman 16:15.86 1

2 Tanner Smith 12 Mooresville 16:39.20 2

3 Logan Dingman 11 Lake Norman 16:46.97 3

4 Griffin Horner 12 Lake Norman 16:49.05 4

5 Clark Kremar 11 Mooresville 16:58.97 5

6 Michael Martinez 11 Mooresville 17:06.44 6

7 Noah Dunn 12 Mooresville 17:08.61 7

8 Triston Rabon 9 Lake Norman 17:08.87 8

9 Tanner Gibson 11 Cox Mill 17:11.01 9

10 Dalton Graves 12 Lake Norman 17:15.96 10

11 Brad Mankus 11 Lake Norman 17:20.80 11

12 Joshua Ashley 11 Hickory Ridge 17:52.06 12

13 Ashtyn Barton 12 Mooresville 18:07.73 13

14 Mason Noble 9 Lake Norman 18:18.70 14

Runner of the Year

School

Gavin Sweeney

Lake Norman

Coach of the Year

School

Mike Reitmeyer

Lake Norman

Girls Cross-Country

1 Sami Homburger 12 Mooresville 20:06.30 1

2 Ashley Walters 10 Lake Norman 20:50.40 2

3 Ella Moore 11 Mooresville 20:51.31 3

4 Carlisle Ballantine 10 Cox Mill 21:45.58 4

5 Kaitlyn Jones 12 Cox Mill 22:00.18 5

6 Amy Connick 12 Cox Mill 22:11.19 6

7 Isabel Gamble 9 Lake Norman 22:23.77 7

8 Elizabeth Ireland 11 Hickory Ridge 22:37.30 8

9 Alena Decker 11 Mooresville 22:57.15 9

10 Amanda Marais 12 Cox Mill 23:05.77 10

11 Lynn Masucci 10 Lake Norman 23:07.44 11

12 Natalie Williams 12 Cox Mill 23:11.23 12

13 Madeline Newhouse 10 West Cabarrus HS 23:11.42 13

14 Lyndsy Neigel 11 Mooresville 23:14.46 14

Runner of the Year

School

Sami Homburger

Mooresville

Coach of the Year

School

Lucy Croakman

Mooresville

Boys Soccer

Aaron Watson

Lake Norman

Sam Ter Linde

Lake Norman

Miller Brannon

Lake Norman

Ethan Whittington

Lake Norman

Jacob Whittington

Lake Norman

Alex Tilley

Mooresville

Austin Tinnuci

Mooresville

Ryan Amstutz

Mooresville

Lino Aguirre

AL Brown

Adam Ballesteros

AL Brown

Anthony Quartetti

South Iredell

Cole Wilson

Cox Mill

Blake Gilbert

Cox Mill

Pat Cormier

Cox Mill

Justin Ginn

Cox Mill

Connor Plaisted

Cox Mill

Ryder Mullis

Hickory Ridge

Evan Cornelius

Hickory Ridge

Luis Marin

West Cabarrus

Mason Stone

Mooresville

Player of the Year

School

Luis Tuttle

Lake Norman

Goalkeeper of the Year

School

Ben Bruger

Mooresville

Coach of the Year

School

Matt Bice

Lake Norman

Football

Mathew Hynes

Lake Norman

Ryan Peacock

Lake Norman

Caleb Douthit

Lake Norman

Sakarri Morrison

Lake Norman

Ranger Glaser

Lake Norman

Mikey Salle

Lake Norman

Hayden Fann

Lake Norman

Jack Baker

Lake Norman

Isaiah King

West Cabarrus

Chris Coates

West Cabarrus

Christian Hopper

West Cabarrus

Julian Gwynn

West Cabarrus

Curtis Fields

West Cabarrus

Joey Sammon

South Iredell

Demario Parks

South Iredell

Xavier Chambers

A.L. Brown

Antarron Turner

A.L. Brown

Jaden Johnson

A.L. Brown

Torren Wright

A.L. Brown

Alex Bentley

Hickory Ridge

Will Laing

Hickory Ridge

Ethan Young

Hickory Ridge

Jaylon Pemberton

Hickory Ridge

Jordan Wilkes

Hickory Ridge

Vincent Tuders

Hickory Ridge

Kyle Perry

Hickory Ridge

Christian Hamilton

Hickory Ridge

Sabin McLaughlin

Hickory Ridge

Cannon Turner

Hickory Ridge

Isaiah Bullerdick

Hickory Ridge

Cade Goldman

Hickory Ridge

Davyn Reid

Mooresville

Jawarn Howell

Mooresville

Desmond Jackson

Mooresville

Xzavier Booker

Mooresville

Caleb Edstrom

Mooresville

Elijah Wilson

Mooresville

Jared Logan

Mooresville

Andrew Washburn

Mooresville

Kaden Pigeon

Mooresville

Jameson Grindrod

Mooresville

Tyrell Coard

Cox Mill

Kendall Harris

Cox Mill

Tyshon Bullock

Cox Mill

CJ Wilson

Cox Mill

Malachi Grier

Cox Mill

Offensive Player of the Year

School

Alex Bentley

Hickory Ridge

Defensive Player of the Year

School

Torren Wright

A.L. Brown

Specialist of the Year

School

Davyn Reid

Mooresville

Kicker/Punter of the Year

School

Will Laing

Hickory Ridge

Coach of the Year

School

Jupiter Wilson

Hickory Ridge

