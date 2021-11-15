Greater Metro 4A Fall Sports All-Conference teams announced
Here are the all-conference teams for the Greater Metro 4A conference
Girls Tennis
Kiyah Lee
ALB
Ashley Darrenkamp
CM
Spoorthi Saranu
CM
Maggie Waters
HR
Ryann Benningfield
LKN
Carissa Bauer
LKN
Kate Crabb
LKN
Paige Fellores
M
Rachael Shubert
M
Niyati Kandekar
SI
Paige Sarver
SI
Emily Gaines
WC
Chloe Chueng
WC
Player of the Year
School
Faith Valentine
Lake Norman
Coach of the Year
School
Kat Valentine
Lake Norman
Girls Golf
Sophie Lauture
CM
215
Caiylnn Winford
M
234
Adamma Anukwuem
SI
243
Kenna Nelson
CM
251
Kennedy Brady
CM
255
Maria Franco
SI
261
Megan Christiansen
LKN
270
Mary Brown
SI
281
Player of the Year
School
Sophie Lauture
Cox Mill
Coach of the Year
School
Moses Smith
Cox Mill
Volleyball
Shay Kilmurry
Cox Mill
Jadyn Webb
Cox Mill
Jahyra Thomas
Hickory Ridge
Sarah Frager
Lake Norman
Madison Sawyer
Lake Norman
Bailey McIntyre
Mooresville
Sarah Gaskill
West Cabarrus
Kylee Spasoff
AL Brown
Brooke Aeschliman
South Iredell
Molly Smyth
South Iredell
Hannah Van Buren
South Iredell
Player of the Year
School
Courtney Storm
Lake Norman
Coach of the Year
School
Cheznee Daily
Lake Norman
Boys Cross-Country
1 Gavin Sweeney 12 Lake Norman 16:15.86 1
2 Tanner Smith 12 Mooresville 16:39.20 2
3 Logan Dingman 11 Lake Norman 16:46.97 3
4 Griffin Horner 12 Lake Norman 16:49.05 4
5 Clark Kremar 11 Mooresville 16:58.97 5
6 Michael Martinez 11 Mooresville 17:06.44 6
7 Noah Dunn 12 Mooresville 17:08.61 7
8 Triston Rabon 9 Lake Norman 17:08.87 8
9 Tanner Gibson 11 Cox Mill 17:11.01 9
10 Dalton Graves 12 Lake Norman 17:15.96 10
11 Brad Mankus 11 Lake Norman 17:20.80 11
12 Joshua Ashley 11 Hickory Ridge 17:52.06 12
13 Ashtyn Barton 12 Mooresville 18:07.73 13
14 Mason Noble 9 Lake Norman 18:18.70 14
Runner of the Year
School
Gavin Sweeney
Lake Norman
Coach of the Year
School
Mike Reitmeyer
Lake Norman
Girls Cross-Country
1 Sami Homburger 12 Mooresville 20:06.30 1
2 Ashley Walters 10 Lake Norman 20:50.40 2
3 Ella Moore 11 Mooresville 20:51.31 3
4 Carlisle Ballantine 10 Cox Mill 21:45.58 4
5 Kaitlyn Jones 12 Cox Mill 22:00.18 5
6 Amy Connick 12 Cox Mill 22:11.19 6
7 Isabel Gamble 9 Lake Norman 22:23.77 7
8 Elizabeth Ireland 11 Hickory Ridge 22:37.30 8
9 Alena Decker 11 Mooresville 22:57.15 9
10 Amanda Marais 12 Cox Mill 23:05.77 10
11 Lynn Masucci 10 Lake Norman 23:07.44 11
12 Natalie Williams 12 Cox Mill 23:11.23 12
13 Madeline Newhouse 10 West Cabarrus HS 23:11.42 13
14 Lyndsy Neigel 11 Mooresville 23:14.46 14
Runner of the Year
School
Sami Homburger
Mooresville
Coach of the Year
School
Lucy Croakman
Mooresville
Boys Soccer
Aaron Watson
Lake Norman
Sam Ter Linde
Lake Norman
Miller Brannon
Lake Norman
Ethan Whittington
Lake Norman
Jacob Whittington
Lake Norman
Alex Tilley
Mooresville
Austin Tinnuci
Mooresville
Ryan Amstutz
Mooresville
Lino Aguirre
AL Brown
Adam Ballesteros
AL Brown
Anthony Quartetti
South Iredell
Cole Wilson
Cox Mill
Blake Gilbert
Cox Mill
Pat Cormier
Cox Mill
Justin Ginn
Cox Mill
Connor Plaisted
Cox Mill
Ryder Mullis
Hickory Ridge
Evan Cornelius
Hickory Ridge
Luis Marin
West Cabarrus
Mason Stone
Mooresville
Player of the Year
School
Luis Tuttle
Lake Norman
Goalkeeper of the Year
School
Ben Bruger
Mooresville
Coach of the Year
School
Matt Bice
Lake Norman
Football
Mathew Hynes
Lake Norman
Ryan Peacock
Lake Norman
Caleb Douthit
Lake Norman
Sakarri Morrison
Lake Norman
Ranger Glaser
Lake Norman
Mikey Salle
Lake Norman
Hayden Fann
Lake Norman
Jack Baker
Lake Norman
Isaiah King
West Cabarrus
Chris Coates
West Cabarrus
Christian Hopper
West Cabarrus
Julian Gwynn
West Cabarrus
Curtis Fields
West Cabarrus
Joey Sammon
South Iredell
Demario Parks
South Iredell
Xavier Chambers
A.L. Brown
Antarron Turner
A.L. Brown
Jaden Johnson
A.L. Brown
Torren Wright
A.L. Brown
Alex Bentley
Hickory Ridge
Will Laing
Hickory Ridge
Ethan Young
Hickory Ridge
Jaylon Pemberton
Hickory Ridge
Jordan Wilkes
Hickory Ridge
Vincent Tuders
Hickory Ridge
Kyle Perry
Hickory Ridge
Christian Hamilton
Hickory Ridge
Sabin McLaughlin
Hickory Ridge
Cannon Turner
Hickory Ridge
Isaiah Bullerdick
Hickory Ridge
Cade Goldman
Hickory Ridge
Davyn Reid
Mooresville
Jawarn Howell
Mooresville
Desmond Jackson
Mooresville
Xzavier Booker
Mooresville
Caleb Edstrom
Mooresville
Elijah Wilson
Mooresville
Jared Logan
Mooresville
Andrew Washburn
Mooresville
Kaden Pigeon
Mooresville
Jameson Grindrod
Mooresville
Tyrell Coard
Cox Mill
Kendall Harris
Cox Mill
Tyshon Bullock
Cox Mill
CJ Wilson
Cox Mill
Malachi Grier
Cox Mill
Offensive Player of the Year
School
Alex Bentley
Hickory Ridge
Defensive Player of the Year
School
Torren Wright
A.L. Brown
Specialist of the Year
School
Davyn Reid
Mooresville
Kicker/Punter of the Year
School
Will Laing
Hickory Ridge
Coach of the Year
School
Jupiter Wilson
Hickory Ridge