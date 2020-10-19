Greater Manchester given deadline of midday Tuesday to accept Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

The Government has given Greater Manchester a matter of hours to reach an agreement over the introduction of tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he has written to local leaders in the region giving them until midday on Tuesday to reach a deal on the issue.

Ministers have clashed with northern leaders over the terms under which people in Manchester will face Tier 3 measures.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Government is “working hard” to secure a deal with Greater Manchester on enforcing the strictest restrictions.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese earlier said they still hope to reach agreement with the Government on new coronavirus restrictions for the region.

In a joint statement, they said it was "surprising and disappointing" that an earlier offer of a hardship fund to top up furlough payments and support the self-employed had been "taken off the table" by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"This evening we have written to the Prime Minister reiterating our willingness to continue to work towards an agreement but reminding him that Greater Manchester has been in Tier 2-style restrictions for almost three months, and that this has taken a toll on people and businesses here," they said.

"With this in mind, we do not believe it is in any way unreasonable for us to require better protection for our lowest-paid residents."

They also complained that the Government had sought to raise public concern about the NHS in Greater Manchester with the release of "selective statistics" about the occupancy rates in intensive care.

More follows…



