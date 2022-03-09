Stagecoach Group PLC

9 March 2022

Greater Manchester bus reform judicial review

Stagecoach Group plc ("Stagecoach") notes the decision of the High Court (“the Court”) today 9 March 2022 in respect of its judicial review claim regarding the consultation process followed by Greater Manchester Combined Authority ("GMCA") in connection with plans for a bus franchising scheme in the region. The Court ruled against Stagecoach’s claim.

GMCA undertook a public consultation in December 2020 and January 2021 after re-evaluating its previously announced franchising plans in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. In March 2021, after GMCA recommended by a majority that the scheme should proceed, the Mayor of Greater Manchester approved the proposal.

Stagecoach believed that GMCA's process failed to meet the standards on proper evidence and analysis required by law. In February 2021, Stagecoach submitted an application for a judicial review on that basis and that application was considered by the Court in May 2021.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We are disappointed at the decision of the Court. This case was never about the principle of mayoral combined authorities being able to decide to introduce bus franchising. We absolutely respect that democratic right. However, the Bus Services Act 2017 makes very clear that authorities must meet specified standards on proper evidence and analysis in pursuing this process.

“It was our view that the process followed by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (“GMCA”) in assessing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its bus franchising plans did not meet those legal requirements.

“Nevertheless, we accept the decision of the Court. We will work constructively with GMCA to help deliver the Mayor's ambitions for the region's bus network, as well as the Government's wider objectives in the National Bus Strategy, and look forward to the Mayor securing the significant taxpayer support required to deliver the franchising system.

“Across the country, we are ready to help transport authorities deliver better buses in their regions, including through Enhanced Partnerships, which can deliver fast, practical improvements for local communities.

“There is a huge opportunity for buses to help drive a better, fairer and greener future for Greater Manchester. Our priority has always been to support that objective by delivering the best and most sustainable bus network for the region in the quickest and most effective way possible.

“We have been in regular and constructive contact with GMCA to offer our ideas on how to improve the bus network. Looking ahead, we will continue to work in partnership with the Mayor and the Combined Authority to recover from the pandemic and ensure the region has a sustainable, high quality bus network for the long term.”

