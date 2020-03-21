Some Greater China Financial Holdings (HKG:431) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 65% Share Price Drop

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Greater China Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:431) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 65% over a half decade.

Greater China Financial Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Greater China Financial Holdings saw its revenue increase by 21% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 19% per year - disappointing considering the growth. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

SEHK:431 Income Statement, March 21st 2020

SEHK:431 Income Statement, March 21st 2020

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Greater China Financial Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Greater China Financial Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Greater China Financial Holdings hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -48% exceeds its share price return of -65%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Greater China Financial Holdings returned a loss of 11% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 26%. Of far more concern is the 12% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Greater China Financial Holdings (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

