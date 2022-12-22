Great Yarmouth seafront hotels cannot be used to house asylum seekers

Great Yarmouth - Alexey_Fedoren/iStockphoto

A High Court judge has ruled that seafront hotels in Great Yarmouth cannot be used to house asylum seekers.

Judge Justice Holgate granted an ongoing injunction meaning Serco, under contract from the Home Office, would be unable to use hotels in the Norfolk resort to house migrants.

Brandon Lewis, the town’s MP, described the move as a “victory for common sense”.

The council had obtained a temporary injunction after Serco planned to use the Villa Rose Hotel as contingency accommodation for asylum seekers.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council argued that hotels on the seafront were covered by a specific council planning policy that prevented them from being used as hostels as opposed to hotels, and therefore must not be used as temporary accommodation for refugees.

It said the policy had been put in place to protect the town’s tourism industry so its 59 hotels could be used for holidaymakers.

‘No consideration was given to planning policies’

Mr Justice Holgate said he would allow the interim injunction granted by a fellow High Court judge to remain in place, adding: “The location of the hotel within the seafront policy area is important.

“It’s plain from the evidence of the Home Office and Serco that no consideration was given to planning policies to see if the site lies within an area subject to strong and clear development control, so as to give rise to a breach of planning control.”

He added that asylum seekers had been housed in other Great Yarmouth hotels that did not lie within the area covered by the council’s policy.

“The hotel would be closed to the general public, both in terms of accommodation and the restaurant,” he said. “There would be little or no expenditure by asylum seekers in the town, which strikes me as a particularly relevant factor.”

Council praised for ‘brave leadership’

A Great Yarmouth Borough Council spokesman said the council was “pleased” that the importance of the planning policy had been recognised.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to put our case fully, ensuring that those hotels in the most important and sensitive part of this seaside town are protected and can continue contributing to our vital tourist economy,” the spokesman said.

“It is important to emphasise that we have repeatedly encouraged the Home Office and its agents Serco to enter into a dialogue with us so that we can help identify more appropriate locations to temporarily house asylum seekers. Regardless of today’s decision, we remain open to an informed and constructive dialogue.”

Mr Lewis said: “This is a clear victory for common sense. It is simply wrong to damage tourism areas by requisitioning hotels to house asylum seekers whilst their claims are processed. This policy doesn’t solve the issue, it just creates another one.”

He said it had taken “brave leadership” by the borough council and Carl Smith, its leader, to pursue the legal action.