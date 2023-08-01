Great Wolf Lodge rooms will be available for $84 soon. Here's how to book one.
Families in need of vacay on a budget are in luck: Great Wolf Lodge is offering an $84 room special for one day this week. The flash sale will only last one day – Friday – or 8/4.
The special is available at all U.S. resorts, a Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson told USA TODAY.
The sale is only on 8/4 because the park is always climate controlled to 84 degrees, said resort spokesman Jason Lasecki in an email Tuesday morning.
“This year, we expanded our special $84 room night offer and extended it to include stays through mid-December, allowing families more opportunities to take advantage of this incredible deal and enjoy some quality time together at our resorts,” said Alan Genin, Chief Commercial Officer for Great Wolf Resorts, an a statement.
To take advantage of the sale, book Friday using the promo code 84DEGREES. Customers must book Friday but stays can be anytime between Friday and December 23 this year.
Rates start at $84 plus taxes and fees.
The deal applies to select Sunday to Thursday-night stays, the resort said.
National parks: America's 10 best national parks for birding and an interactive map for summer bird-watching
Great Wolf Lodge locations:
Great Wolf has locations all across the country. Find the resort closest to you below.
Arizona
Scottsdale: 7333 N. Pima Road
California
Garden Grove: 12681 Harbor Blvd.
Manteca: 2500 Daniels St.
Colorado
Colorado Springs: 9494 Federal Drive
Georgia
LaGrange: 150 Tom Hall Pkwy.
Illinois
Gurnee: 1700 Nations Drive
Kansas
Kansas City: 10401 Cabela Drive
Maryland
Perryville: 1240 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy.
Massachusetts
Fitchburg: 150 Great Wolf Drive
Michigan
Traverse City: 3575 N US 31 S
Minnesota
Bloomington: 1700 American Blvd. E
North Carolina
Concord: 10175 Weddington Road
Ohio
Mason: 2501 Great Wolf Drive
Sandusky: 4600 Milan Road
Pennsylvania
Scotrun: 1 Great Wolf Drive
Texas
Grapevine: 100 Great Wolf Drive
Virginia
Williamsburg: 549 E Rochambeau Drive
Washington
Centralia: 20500 Old Highway 99 SW
Wisconsin
Baraboo: 1400 Great Wolf Drive
Lesson learned: Woman explains not switching airplane seat in viral TikTok video: 'Always plan ahead'
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Great Wolf Lodge's $84 sale is Friday. Here's how to get the best deal