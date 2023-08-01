Great Wolf Lodge rooms will be available for $84 soon. Here's how to book one.

Families in need of vacay on a budget are in luck: Great Wolf Lodge is offering an $84 room special for one day this week. The flash sale will only last one day – Friday – or 8/4.

The special is available at all U.S. resorts, a Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson told USA TODAY.

The sale is only on 8/4 because the park is always climate controlled to 84 degrees, said resort spokesman Jason Lasecki in an email Tuesday morning.

Great Wolf Lodge Resorts

“This year, we expanded our special $84 room night offer and extended it to include stays through mid-December, allowing families more opportunities to take advantage of this incredible deal and enjoy some quality time together at our resorts,” said Alan Genin, Chief Commercial Officer for Great Wolf Resorts, an a statement.

To take advantage of the sale, book Friday using the promo code 84DEGREES. Customers must book Friday but stays can be anytime between Friday and December 23 this year.

Rates start at $84 plus taxes and fees.

The deal applies to select Sunday to Thursday-night stays, the resort said.

Great Wolf Lodge locations:

Great Wolf has locations all across the country. Find the resort closest to you below.

Arizona

Scottsdale: 7333 N. Pima Road

California

Garden Grove: 12681 Harbor Blvd.

Manteca: 2500 Daniels St.

Colorado

Colorado Springs: 9494 Federal Drive

Georgia

LaGrange: 150 Tom Hall Pkwy.

Illinois

Gurnee: 1700 Nations Drive

Kansas

Kansas City: 10401 Cabela Drive

Maryland

Perryville: 1240 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy.

Massachusetts

Fitchburg: 150 Great Wolf Drive

Michigan

Traverse City: 3575 N US 31 S

Minnesota

Bloomington: 1700 American Blvd. E

North Carolina

Concord: 10175 Weddington Road

Ohio

Mason: 2501 Great Wolf Drive

Sandusky: 4600 Milan Road

Pennsylvania

Scotrun: 1 Great Wolf Drive

Texas

Grapevine: 100 Great Wolf Drive

Virginia

Williamsburg: 549 E Rochambeau Drive

Washington

Centralia: 20500 Old Highway 99 SW

Wisconsin

Baraboo: 1400 Great Wolf Drive

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Great Wolf Lodge's $84 sale is Friday. Here's how to get the best deal