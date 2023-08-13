Are great white sharks headed for British beaches?

Sharks are congregating in record numbers along the coast of the US, with the authorities in New York warning that attacks are becoming the “new normal” - USO/Getty

Along the 5.5 mile boardwalk of New York’s Rockaway Beach, one question is preoccupying holidaymakers scanning the waves: when, exactly, is it safe to get back in the water?

This week, Tatyana Koltunyuk, a 65-year-old New Yorker emerged from the shallows with a chunk of her left thigh missing and a ring of tooth marks around the wound. The suspected shark attack, which left the keen swimmer suffering “critical injuries”, is the first inside New York’s city boundaries for 70 years and follows a spate of similar incidents this summer along the Long Island coast.

Unlike the mayor of the fictional Amity Island in the 1975 horror film, Jaws, who urged his citizens back into the water, on Rockaway the authorities are taking no chances. Following the latest attack, the broad sweep of beach has been bedecked with red “no swimming” flags.

On the day we visited, a few daring surfers offshore were being closely monitored by a lifeguard, while most people stayed well in the shallows in a designated swimming spot.

At one stage a shrill whistle cut through the air and a New York Parks and Recreation officer marched the length of the beach ordering everyone out of the water.

Drones buzzing offshore – part of a 150-mile communication network supported by New York Police Department helicopters – had spotted a shark, sending waves of panic rippling along the golden sands.

Every beach in the area now carries the same signs warning “great white sharks frequent these waters” and urging people to be “shark smart”.

Settled by the pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower in 1620, the names of the communities strung out along Cape Cod are borrowed from home. English seaside destinations such as Truro, Falmouth and Harwich are all settlements on the peninsula.

Could sharks soon be about to arrive on this side of the Atlantic? Some believe they are already here - Peter Nile/Getty

From a shark’s perspective, the waters off Massachusetts are also near identical in terms of ocean temperatures and abundance of prey to the warm western coastline of Britain.

Given the astonishing numbers of great white sharks now gathering off the coast of Cape Cod and the ability of the sharks to swim thousands of miles in a year, it begs the obvious question: could they soon be about to arrive on this side of the Atlantic? Perhaps, some believe, they are already here.

Tatyana Koltunyuk’s family have said she is lucky to be alive after suffering a wound so deep that the lifeguards on duty applied a buoy rope as a makeshift tourniquet to stop her bleeding out. Others involved in last month’s incidents along the Long Island coast, which left five swimmers injured, including two children, have described similarly terrifying encounters.

Lyudmila Emag, a 47-year-old nurse bitten while swimming off Fire Island on July 4 during America’s Independence Day celebrations, recalled the sensation as suddenly being caught in a trap. “It felt like something grabbed me by my thigh and I screamed [to] my friend ‘Something is biting me,’” she later said.

Remarkably she managed to put her hands in the shark’s mouth and prise its jaws open before escaping without major injuries. The previous day a 15-year-old was bitten on the foot in the same location while surfing.

Suddenly, sharks are congregating in record numbers along the coast of the US with the authorities in New York warning that such attacks are becoming the “new normal”. Around Long Island, the chief culprits are being blamed as sand tiger sharks, which grow between two and three metres long and have been drawn inshore by increasing shoals of their key prey species, menhaden fish.

Cape Cod has become an aggregation site for great white sharks - Dan Callister

Meanwhile, a few hundred miles east – a mere morning paddle to a shark – the New England coast where Jaws was filmed has in recent years become home to one of the largest aggregations of great white sharks on earth.

Around the Cape Cod peninsula, great whites have been implicated in five attacks since 2012. In 2018, 26-year-old Arthur Medici died after a shark severed his femoral artery while body boarding with a friend, marking the area’s first fatal attack in 80 years. Cape Cod is more than 3,000 miles from Cornwall – so how likely is it that the sharks could make their way here?

Next summer a group of US shark researchers will arrive in the UK hoping to answer exactly that question. The team belonging to an organisation called Ocearch, which tracks shark populations around the US coast, and has been helping monitor the migration of great whites in the western North Atlantic, believes that they may also now be present along the western coast of the UK.

Key to the explosion of great white sharks in Cape Cod is the increased abundance of their favoured prey: the grey seal. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, grey seals were effectively culled by the New England authorities to help enhance commercial fisheries because of the fish they consume.

Bounties were placed on seal noses leading to a total crash in populations. But in 1972 the US government introduced protections prohibiting the killing of seals, leading to a dramatic comeback. According to one population estimate in 2017, around 30,000 grey seals are now present around Cape Cod.

In the UK it is a similar story. Hunted for their pelts and culled by fisherman seeking to ensure a more profitable catch, by the early 20th century their numbers had dropped to just 500. But in 1914 they became the first wild mammal to be protected by modern legislation. Now some 120,000 grey seals are thought to reside in Britain (more than 5,000 in Cornwall alone). Overall, the UK is home to 40 per cent of the global grey seal population and 95 per cent of those present in Europe.

Atlantic grey seals in the Scilly Isles - Getty

US shark biologist Greg Skomal, who has worked off the New England for 40 years and is one of the leading authorities studying the current aggregation of great whites, says the increased presence of grey seals is without doubt the most crucial factor.

While there are historical records of great whites along the Atlantic coast of America and Canada going back to the 1800s, until recently their presence was far more diffuse. Between 2015 and 2018 Skomal helped conduct a population survey of the Cape Cod sharks, which was published last month and revealed the seasonal population was around 800 (and increasing year on year of the study).

The largest he has spotted is a female spanning 18ft. The seals, he explains, are akin to a “new restaurant” drawing in customers from across the neighbourhood.

In the UK there is no such historical record of the sharks. The closest great white ever recorded to British waters was a female discovered off the coast of La Rochelle in 1977, a mere 168 nautical miles from Land’s End.

But in recent decades there have been a significant number of anecdotal sightings. Conservationist Richard Peirce, who is the author of the UK Great White Shark Enigma, has dedicated himself to following up each one, studying the scene and interviewing witnesses involved. Of the 100 or so potential great white shark cases he has investigated since the late 1990s, he estimates around 10 per cent are credible.

All of the sightings he has investigated are either in Devon and Cornwall or the western coast of Scotland. Frustratingly, he has only been able to gather snippets of proof. In 1999 the same massive shark was spotted on three separate occasions along the Cornish coast but after becoming tangled up in a lobster fishermen’s net he cut it free and the body sank to the seabed.

Peirce also has a photograph of what he is convinced is a great white shark fin taken by a Scottish trawlerman in 2003 off the coast of Dunnet Head, but it has not been enough to persuade other global experts.

Peirce, former chairman of the Shark Conservation Society and the Shark Trust, describes himself as “absolutely convinced that while we don’t have a resident population here, every once in a while we have an occasional vagrant visitor rocking up”.

Every beach in near New York now carries the same signs warning “great white sharks frequent these waters” and urging people to be “shark smart" - Dan Callister

Having previously swum alongside great white sharks during field trips to South Africa, he describes the overwhelming feeling of being in the presence of a creature which possesses rows of 300 razor-sharp teeth equipping them with one of the highest bite forces of any animal and can grow up to 16ft long.

“I remember being in complete awe,” he recalls. “Not so much a case of being frightened, but very wary, knowing you are in water with something that potentially is very dangerous.”

There are around 40 species of shark recorded around Britain’s coastline, around half of which are resident all year round. They include porbeagles, one of the closest living relatives of the great white. Although half the size of their gargantuan cousins, porbeagles are similarly capable of undertaking mammoth migratory journeys in pursuit of food. One specimen tagged off the Irish coast was later recorded in Newfoundland on the other side of the Atlantic.

Marine biologists suspect that warming oceans (last month global sea temperatures reached a record 20.96C in a data series that stretches back to 1979) will drive many species to seek out new territories around the globe. It is thought tropical species such as blacktip reef sharks could soon make their way to the southwest of Britain (and indeed are already appearing off the coast of Cape Cod).

This year the corpses of two smalltooth sand tiger sharks (another exotic species not previously recorded here) washed up on beaches in Hampshire and Ireland.

Hollie Booth, a shark researcher based at Oxford University and member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) shark specialist group, stresses that shark attacks (or bites, as she prefers to term them) on humans remain extremely rare.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s international shark attack file, which is considered a global authority, in 2022 there were 57 confirmed unprovoked shark bites on humans and 32 provoked bites worldwide (provoked is defined as a human initiating contact with the shark).

The figure for unprovoked bites is lower than the recent five year average of 70 bites per year. Overall worldwide there were five fatal unprovoked incidents involving a shark last year.

Last month, New York State announced $1 million of extra funding for anti-shark measures in response to the spate of attacks around July 4 - Martin Heyn/Getty

Booth insists that there will be countless more peaceful encounters with sharks which people have no idea have even occurred. “I’m sure there are situations where people are swimming or scuba diving and a shark swims past them 50m away and just carries on with its business and nobody is any the wiser,” she says.

Despite the unusual population clusters currently recorded, on average shark populations have declined by 70 per cent in the past 50 years. While there are few concrete global population estimates for the typically elusive great white, they are listed by the IUCN as vulnerable to extinction.

According to one study published in 2021, more than one third of all sharks, rays and chimaera (related to the same family of fish) are now at risk of extinction because of overfishing. As well as being targeted by commercial fishing fleets, sharks often end up killed as by-catch after becoming tangled in nets.

But conservationists know that public opinion is also vital in helping ensure the long-term survival of sharks. Back in the US a major public information campaign is underway to prevent future conflict.

Last month, New York State announced $1 million of extra funding for anti-shark measures in response to the spate of attacks around July 4, which included a fleet of 18 spotter drones. Beachgoers have also taken matters into their own hands – downloading apps that show the locations of tagged sharks.

However there is also a concern that the apps may be lulling beachgoers into a false sense of security, by showing only sharks that are already monitored. One of the tracking apps, Sharktivity, launched by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, warns users that the only way to avoid sharks is to stay onshore.

Around Cape Cod, Greg Skomal believes that the public information campaign is working and proving people and sharks can co-exist. He says most swimmers now stay in the shallows and are heeding warnings that great whites can be lurking just a few metres offshore. Since the fatal attack in 2018, which Skomal helped investigate, he says there have been no further incidents along Cape Cod despite the numbers of sharks present.

“I do worry,” he admits. “Every late night phone call or one from a source I don’t know, it is something constantly in the back of my mind.”

Perhaps in the years to come that keenly-tuned sense of danger is something which British swimmers will adopt. Lurking in the shallows, the world’s top ocean predator could be on the hunt.