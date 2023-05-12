A great white shark hides in this photo taken off Cape Cod. Most can’t find it

Great white sharks can reach 20 feet, so it would seem tough for them to blend in.

However, an aerial photo shared May 8 by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy proves otherwise.

“Sharks have camouflage through countershading and they use this to hide from predators and prey,” the conservancy wrote on Facebook.

“Here is a screenshot from drone footage that the research team captured last field season. Can you spot the white shark?”

The photo, taken on the ocean side off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, is dotted with striped bass, but the shark isn’t easily visible.

Dozens of people reacted to the image, but only one viewer found the shark — almost “dead center of the picture.”

To help others see it, the conservancy circled the apex predator and posted the image online, revealing it was Godzilla-sized compared to the surrounding bass.

The circle at the bottom center shows where the shark is lurking.

An estimated size was not provided, but white sharks are born 4 feet long and average 15 to 16 feet at adulthood, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

One possible indication of size might be the fact striped bass off Cape Cod average “50+ inches and can weigh up to 80 pounds,” experts say.

“Great White Sharks vary in color (from olive to brown or grey) with a white underbelly, which is what is thought to have given them their name,” the Shark Trust reports.

“This counter shading acts as camouflage. Concealed from above and below, they’re able to sneak up on unsuspecting prey.”

