Australian Surfer Dies After Attack By 10-Foot Great White Shark

A 60-year-old surfer died off the east coast of Australia Sunday after an attack by a 10-foot great white shark — despite what officials called “heroic efforts” by fellow surfers.

The Queensland victim, whose name was not released, succumbed after two surfers nearby rushed to him and “fought the shark off him,” an official on the scene told local 9 News. (Check out the video above.)

The shark circled the rescuers and rammed one’s surfboard. They pulled the victim to shore and applied first aid to his severely injured left leg. The man died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It was nothing short of heroic to get him to the beach,” paramedic Terry Savage told ABC. “Unfortunately, there was nothing else we could do.”

One of the surfers who braved the shark said he was a “little bit” shaken. “It was a big shark,” he told 9 News.

Officials used jet skis, a boat and a helicopter to clear the area of other surfers and swimmers, and quickly located the shark. But creature was not easily frightened, and even appeared at one point to charge a jet ski. It eventually left the vicinity.

There were no plans to hunt the shark because officials don’t believe they could identify the right one, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

#SHARKATTACK // A 60-year-old man from QLD has been killed by a three-metre White Shark. SLSNSW is currently working with the NSW DPI and @nswpolice to monitor the area. All beaches from Kingscliff to Cabarita have been closed for the next 24 hrs.



🗞️https://t.co/Ujtpcp4jRL pic.twitter.com/hrYk5G1DzI — Surf Life Saving NSW (@slsnsw) June 7, 2020

Salt Beach near Kingscliff and other area beaches in New South Wales were closed after the attack.

Story continues

It was the third fatal shark attack off Australia this year. But attacks in that area are unusual.

“It’s a bit of a shock for everyone at the moment,” James Owen, a member of the Salt Surf Life Saving Club, told the Herald. “There’s a very somber mood here. I don’t know of a previous fatal shark incident in this area. For whatever reason, this shark decided to have a bite.”

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.