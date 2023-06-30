Great Western Days Next Weekend in Cudworth

Cudworth’s annual Great Western Days are set to kick off next weekend with events happening Friday, July 7th, and Saturday, July 8. The Cudworth/Hoodoo Fire Department will be serving up a fundraising barbecue at the ballpark on Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm which will serve as the start of the activities for the two-day event. Other events scheduled for Friday will be of particular interest to the young people. The Cudworth Library hopes to see many children from the community come to the library for a bike decorating contest that takes place at 2:00 pm. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and pull on a costume to compete for cash prizes. There will be three different age categories, so the little tykes won’t be competing against older kids. In other years the street in front of the library has been blocked off to vehicular traffic to allow the youngsters a safe space to show off their bikes.

The free swimming featured on both days at the Cudworth swimming pool is sure to be an extremely popular activity for kids of all ages. Other ‘kid-oriented’ activities on Saturday include a bouncy house, obstacle course, and train rides from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and horse rides taking place from 10:00 am to noon which all take place in the ballpark. The concession at the park will be operating Friday evening from 6:00 pm to midnight and again on Saturday from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Other events happening on the weekend include a slow-pitch ball tournament that runs Friday evening through Saturday, lawn mower races on Friday evening, and the ever-popular demolition derby which takes place Saturday afternoon. Sponsored by the Cudworth Recreation Board, Great Western Days is a great way to have some fun close to home. One wristband is good for admission for the entire weekend and with an adult admission only costing $5 and children 5 to 12 years of age only $2, the weekend’s activities are a very reasonable price.

Annual town celebrations such as the one being held in Cudworth, used to be a common occurrence in small towns across the province and were a great way of building and maintaining community spirit and involvement. Sadly, as the volunteers who organized and ran the events grew older, fewer and fewer towns continued the practice. Engagement of the community builds community and it is that which becomes the foundation upon which so many other initiatives can be built.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder