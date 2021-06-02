Great Western Brewing Company launches Brewhouse Ultra

Brewhouse Ultra to serve Western Canadians a beer that's light on the wallet and the waistline

SASKATOON, SK, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Great Western Brewing Company's Brewhouse brand rolls out the latest addition to their lineup - Brewhouse Ultra. This ultralight offering comes right on time for summer, and is premium made practical, without the sacrifice.

Brewhouse Ultra (CNW Group/Great Western Brewing Company)

But what does that mean? It means great taste, great value, only 100 calories and 4 carbs. With the economy challenged and unemployment high, beer lovers don't need to trade down to save money for a great tasting beer. Finally, a great tasting ultra.

"Our new Brewhouse Ultra is the perfect summer beer." -Mike Brennan, President & CEO, Great Western Brewing Company

"Our new Brewhouse Ultra is the perfect summer beer. Whether you're stuck inside or able to get out and enjoy the golf course, lake, mountains or your backyard – Western Canadians deserve great taste and great value for under 100 calories," said Mike Brennan, President & CEO, Great Western Brewing Company.

An easy drinking and refreshing beer, Brewhouse Ultra speaks to active Western Canadians. Only 100 calories per can lets Western Canadians spend less time on the treadmill and build a balance of outdoor activity and outdoor enjoyment into their summers.

Brewhouse Ultra is now on shelves in Alberta and Saskatchewan and coming soon to BC and Manitoba.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/brewhousebeer or grab a Brewhouse Ultra and start an Ultralight summer today.

About Brewhouse:

Brewhouse is an honest, refreshing beer, crafted from many premium ingredients including Western Canadian barley. Cold-filtered and naturally aged without any preservatives whatsoever, it has a light, malty flavour - while maintaining a crisp finish and no aftertaste.

About Great Western Brewing Company:

A group of 16 determined and bold employees stood up, pooled their resources and formed the Great Western Brewing Company. Now, the Great Western Brewing Company is one of Canada's most successful regional brewers and an internationally recognized producer of world-class beer.

Story continues

SOURCE Great Western Brewing Company

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/02/c2089.html