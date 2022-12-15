Great week for Sensirion Holding AG (VTX:SENS) institutional investors after losing 19% over the previous year

Every investor in Sensirion Holding AG (VTX:SENS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors would appreciate the 3.1% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 19%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sensirion Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sensirion Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sensirion Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sensirion Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sensirion Holding. EGS Beteiligungen AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 11% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 5.6% of the stock. Moritz Lechner, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chairman of the Board.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sensirion Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Sensirion Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF1.6b, and insiders have CHF330m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sensirion Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Sensirion Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

