Great weather, racing and more await fans at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Talladega Superspeedway hosts a NASCAR double-header extravaganza this weekend, one which features the GEICO 500 (Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX) for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Sparks Energy 300 (Saturday, April 28 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. And great seating options are still available at nascar.com/tickets.

With all the amazing racing scheduled, here‘s a look at what will be on tap this weekend at Talladega, and how you can get in on the action at the track:

• Alabama native Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series track debut this weekend in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet at his home track. Wallace hails from Mobile, Alabama, a little over 250 miles south of the Talladega, but Wallace is no stranger to restrictor-plate racing as he finished second in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Wallace is one of many drivers looking for their first win this season, but they will have to contend with the seemingly unstoppable Kyle Busch. Busch has been stellar lately, winning the last three races and now looks to add his name to the small list of drivers that have won four-straight. None of those winning streaks, however, included Talladega.

One group looking to end Busch’s winning ways is the Ford camp. A Ford driver has won the past five Monster Energy Series races at Talladega, with Joey Logano (fall 2015, fall 2016), Brad Keselowski (spring 2016, fall 2017) and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (spring 2017) claiming those honors.

The action doesn’t begin there though, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be full of solid action as well. FOX will once again use a group of Monster Energy Series drivers to provide race commentary and analysis Saturday. The lineup includes: Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Brad Keselowski and Wallace Jr.

Last week’s winner, Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender and Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Christopher Bell, along with Elliott Sadler, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric all qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program this weekend and will compete in the Sparks Energy 300 for the $100,000 bonus. This is the first time Talladega Superspeedway has participated in the Dash 4 Cash program.

Talladega Superspeedway is such an experience that when you buy a ticket, you get more than just great racing. Some of the fun fans can enjoy this weekend at Talladega off the track include the “Big One on the Blvd.”

Drivers scheduled (subject to change) to appear so far include: Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Brendan Gaughan, Matt DiBenedetto, Daniel Hemric, Ryan Truex, Michael Waltrip and Jeff Gordon. The event is for infield camping guests, renewal guest ticket holders and fans with infield wristband admissions.

There will also be a Saturday Night Infield Concert with singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker. Joining him will be NASCAR favorite Tim Dugger and locally known DJ Mark A.D. from Birmingham, Alabama. Admission to the concert is free with a Sunday GEICO 500 ticket, and is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. (ET) at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds in the infield of the speedway.

Talladega is family fun experience as well, and the track is pulling out all the stops for the kids this weekend especially when it comes to tickets. Kids 12-and-younger are admitted free in all grandstand and tower seats for Friday‘s General Tire 200 and Saturday‘s Sparks Energy 300! A physical ticket is needed.

Plus, there is a Kids VIP Experience Presented by Children‘s of Alabama available. The Kids VIP experience provides behind-the-scenes access for kids at NASCAR‘s biggest track. Open to kids 12-and-younger who have a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade (Each adult must also have a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade) and Sunday race ticket.

There are still plenty of ticket options available and Talladega provides several special offers and upgrade experiences. There also are special offers for military and first responders, along with teachers and educators.

For more information on all things Talladega Superspeedway or to purchase tickets for the upcoming race weekend, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE.