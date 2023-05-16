‘Great unretirement’ gathers pace as almost 100,000 return to work

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attends the Welsh Conservative Party Spring Conference 2023 on April 28, 2023 - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe

Nearly 100,000 early retirees have returned to work as the cost of living crisis forces many to reassess how much money they need to live comfortably.

The number of people aged under 64 who are in retirement fell by 93,000 in the 12 months to March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

There are now just over 1m working-age people in early retirement, the ONS said, which was the lowest number since 1994.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the figures showed “a full reversal” of the rise in early retirement seen during the pandemic.

Stephen Lowe, of retirement specialist Just Group, said the shift was likely driven by inflation as rising bills and expenses forced people back into jobs.

Mr Lowe said: “The cost of living crisis may force people back into work to top up their income and pension.”

The trend of people giving up on early retirement – dubbed the “Great unretirement” by observers – has been accelerating, with 38,000 people returning to the workforce between January and March, compared to 15,000 between October to December last year.

The numbers will be cheered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who made a push to get early retirees back in jobs a key part of his budget in March. The data published on Tuesday only covers the period up until the end of March and it is too soon to measure a response to measures laid out in his Spring Budget.

As well as early retirees, the ONS figures show tens of thousands of other economically inactive people have also sought out jobs in recent months.

63,000 people rejoined the workforce by the end of March. Economically inactive covers those out of work because of sickness, retirement, study or at home care duties.

Mr Tombs said the shift was a response to the cost of living crisis and was likely to continue.

He said: “We expect these trends to continue over the coming months, and for the number of people out of the labour force due to young children also declining next year, when the Government will increase childcare funding.”

Story continues

Despite the recent fall, there are still 360,000 more economically inactive people than before the pandemic, at 8.73m.

The fallout from the pandemic and the strain on the National Health Service continues to weigh heavily on the economy. The number of people who were out of work because they are long-term sick surged by 235,000 year-on-year to hit a new record high.

Between January and March this year, there were 2.55m people out of work because they were classed as long-term sick. Almost half a million more people are struggling with illness compared to before the pandemic began.

Chris Thomas, head of the Institute for Public Policy Research’s commission on health and prosperity, said: “Long-term sickness is fatalling undermining our economy and holding back people’s ability to live long, happy and prosperous lives.”

The ONS data also shows that more than half a million working days were lost to industrial action in March despite the fact that public sector pay climbed at the fastest pace in 20 years.

556,000 working days were lost to industrial action in March, up from 332,000 in February, as junior doctors, nurses, civil servants and transport workers all walked out in protest over pay.

Salaries in the public sector were up by 5.6pc between January and March. This was the biggest jump in nearly 20 years. In the private sector, average regular pay rose by 7pc.

However, neither increase was enough to offset the blow of double digit inflation. In real terms, average total pay fell by 3pc, while regular pay fell by 2pc.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Despite continued growth in pay, people’s average earnings are still being outstripped by rising prices.”

Unemployment rose to 3.9pc, an uptick of 0.1 percentage points since February and slightly higher than the consensus forecast of 3.8pc among City analysts.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.