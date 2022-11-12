'It would be a great story': Saquon Barkley on an Odell Beckham Jr. return to Giants

Art Stapleton, NorthJersey.com
·3 min read

EAST RUTHERFORD – New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley smiled when the Dallas Cowboys’ public recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. was brought up during his post-practice media session Friday afternoon.

Barkley saw the pitch to Beckham, currently a free agent, that was made by another former Penn State star Micah Parsons earlier this week, one that has been followed up by – among others – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Asked why he hasn’t gone there yet and wooed Beckham on social media, Barkley replied with a smirk: “I don’t have to tweet at him.”

Barkley and Beckham, teammates with the Giants and close friends, were actually together last weekend, along with Sterling Shepard, to celebrate Beckham's 30th birthday. No sales pitch was necessary from Barkley and Shepard to Beckham – "he knows how we feel," Shepard told North Jersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network on Friday – and with Giants general manager Joe Schoen entertaining the idea of jumping into the developing market for Beckham, the door for a return for No. 13 to Big Blue is ajar, however slightly.

“It’s New York. It’s the Giants,” Barkley said. “He has familiar faces within this facility and within this locker room. Personally I think it would be a great story to come back to the place where you were at before and continue to help build success and continue to come here with the right mindset and be a leader and be the type of player he can be for this team.”

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) assists running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Carolina Panthers after Barkley's TD with 1:08 remaining at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) assists running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Carolina Panthers after Barkley's TD with 1:08 remaining at Bank of America Stadium.

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Beckham tore his ACL in the first half of the Super Bowl last February, on the biggest stage in a game during which he was making a strong bid to earn Most Valuable Player honors before the injury. His rehabilitation has continued over the first two-plus months of the season, and the expectation is that Beckham will be cleared to resume football activities over the next few weeks, perhaps even sooner.

Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills have courted Beckham, as have Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys made their open pleas this week, and while Barkley did not

"He knows how I feel. He knows how we feel in this locker room," Barkley said of Beckham. "I’ve said before, he’s a heck of a player. I’m more just, not saying worried, just focused on him continuing attacking his rehab, get ready. He’s a special player. He’s still got a lot left in the tank. And I know how he is already with his mindset going at his rehab. When he’s able to come back, he’s going to show his skillset."

Whether that is with the Giants remains to be seen. For now, they'll attempt to keep their focus on Sunday's game against the Texans (1-6-1) in what Big Blue hopes is the beginning of a second half playoff push.

The last time the Giants made such a run, Beckham was the game-changer whose presence lifted them.

Giants vs. Jets preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Friday, August 24, 2018. G #13 Odell Beckham Jr. and #26 Saquon Barkley eat popcorn in the fourth quarter. Giants Vs Jets
Giants vs. Jets preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Friday, August 24, 2018. G #13 Odell Beckham Jr. and #26 Saquon Barkley eat popcorn in the fourth quarter. Giants Vs Jets

“Whatever decision he makes, it’s deeper than football,” Barkley said. “I just want the best for him. I could see him in any jersey. Obviously I would love to see him back on the New York Giants, but that’s up to him. I just hope for a healthy rehab, and when he comes back, show the world that he’s still Odell.”

Until Beckham makes his decision, as his friend once did, Barkley is well aware of the responsibility he has within this offense. If the Giants are to get back to the playoffs, Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are the ones who will be counted on to take them there.

"It’s the second half of the season. We started off really good and we’ve got to continue to keep it going," Barkley said. "All of us need to step up and take it to another level."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Saquon Barkley talks possible Giants reunion with Odell Beckham Jr

Latest Stories

  • New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the New Orleans Sains and Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • 'Beast mode' Malkin helps Penguins down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Hall of Fame game

    TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin went off early before his Penguins locked it down late. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, had no answer — and no choice other than to quickly turn the page. Malkin had a goal and an assist to set the stage for Brock McGinn's winner less than two minutes into the third period Friday as Pittsburgh beat Toronto 4-2. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for the Penguins (6-6-2). Casey DeSmith made 28 stops for Pittsburgh, which won its

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • The best midseason coaching changes in recent NHL history

    There's no guarantee that a midseason coaching change could turn a season around for an NHL team, but these hires will go down in history as some of the best.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Bombers running back Oliveira ready for first post-season start

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira is ready to be in the playoff spotlight. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers third-year running back will make his first post-season start at that position when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s CFL West Division final at IG Field. The opportunity to do that in his hometown in front of family, friends and fans is something he relishes. “This is meaningful football and this is when you want to play,” Oliveira said Friday after Winnipeg’s closed practice. “I’ve worked extre

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s