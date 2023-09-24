Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will pay a dividend of $0.40 on the 17th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.3%.

Great Southern Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Great Southern Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Great Southern Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 25%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 15.8% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 31%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Great Southern Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.3% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Great Southern Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Great Southern Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Great Southern Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Is Great Southern Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.