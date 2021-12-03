Great Scott! You Can Win A DeLorean DMC-12

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Score a DeLorean DMC-12 and go back in time, at least with nostalgia.

Have you ever dreamed of owning a DeLorean DMC-12? Most of us have at some point, and they’re always a talking piece in a car collection. These cars are becoming increasingly hard to come by in 2021, and when you do find one, they can be in iffy condition. That’s not the case with this particular DeLorean DMC-12, however, and here’s your chance to own it. Not only do you have a chance to own this pristine DeLorean DMC-12, you can win it for a small donation.

This DeLorean DMC-12 was restored by the DeLorean Motor Company in 2021 to their "Live the Dream... Again" spec. This brought the car back to what it was when it was first produced four decades ago; so you can essentially have a brand new DeLorean DMC-12 in 2021.

Highlights:

Maximum Seating: 2

Engine: 2.85-liter V6

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: brushed Stainless Steel

Interior Color: Black

Maximum Horsepower: 130 hp

Maximum Torque: 152 lb-ft

Top Speed: 130 mph

Approximate Retail Value: $75,000

Cash Alt: $56,250

Special Features: Prepared in 2021 to DeLorean Motor Company's highest level of restoration, the “Live the Dream... Again” spec with iconic gullwing doors, ‘80s rear window louvers and modern Bluetooth stereo

Donate now and you can help support the Petersen Museum’s education programs and automotive preservation work, and get a chance to win a beautifully restored DeLorean DMC-12.

