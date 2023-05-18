After ‘great run,’ Nakusp’s community forest manager moves on

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest, a corporation that’s brought millions of dollars to the Arrow Lakes community over the last decade, is coming under new management.

The community-owned forest company’s board has hired Cabin Resources to take over the management of the business from True North Forestry in June.

True North's Hugh Watt, who has guided NACFOR’s operations since 2012, has decided not to renew his contract in order to pursue new challenges – though he won’t be far away if they need his advice.

“When you feel it’s time, it’s time,” Watt told the Valley Voice. “But we are moving upstairs in the same building and will continue to help with transition to new management.”

Under Watt’s management, the company has weathered wild swings in forest prices, forest fires, COVID, and new restrictions to harvesting. He thinks one of the True North team’s biggest achievements was, despite the challenges, helping NACFOR deliver more than $2.5 million in direct benefits to the community.

“It’s been a great run, but it’s time for some fresh eyes and new energy to take NACFOR forward,” he says. “It’s been exciting to be part of building NACFOR into a successful land manager of the local forest.”

Watt’s contract ends in June, and Vernon-based Cabin Resource Management will be taking over management of operations. It’s not a change of ownership – NACFOR will still be fully owned by the community, and governed by a public board appointed by Village council.

A ‘no-brainer’

For 25 years, Cabin Resource Management has been steadily growing, and now provides a variety of services from wildfire risk management to forestry planning, recreation project development, environmental services and remote sensing. It has a dozen major forestry companies and regional governments on its client list.

The head of the company’s forest division said Cabin is familiar with the West Kootenay, having worked with community forest companies in Harrop-Procter, Kaslo, the Slocan Valley, and with NACFOR itself. A company partner, Mike Crone, also says they had been looking for the opportunity to bring all Cabin’s practices, abilities and experience together.

“We’ve done small projects with a number of community forests in the area, but it was a big goal of ours to get a management contract for one,” he says. “Once we heard True North was not going to renew its contract with NACFOR, it was a no-brainer for us.

“The opportunity to work in a model like a community forest, where the goals far beyond just timber resources or just recreation or just wildfire risk reduction – it includes all the things we’re passionate about.”

Three of True North’s staff will now work for Cabin, and the company plans to expand to provide more of its other services out of Nakusp. He says he doesn’t see big changes in the way NACFOR does things.

“We’re not looking to change everything that’s been done, because obviously it’s been quite successful so far. A lot of the big projects started by the current management will continue,” he says. “We’re not totally trying to revamp the way things are done, but maybe there’s some things we’ve seen in other communities we work in, or other clients we work with, that we can bring in to this operation.

“Especially in the non-forestry aspects of what we do, we provide a pretty unique package no other consultant I know of can bring to the table.”

The new company manager has already arrived in town, but is facing the challenge every newcomer to Nakusp has these days – finding a place to live.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice