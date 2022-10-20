Great Ready To Bare Your Soul: Venus Is In Scorpio

This image shows the visible yellow cloud tops of Venus, rather than the solid surface revealed by radar.

Venus, the Planet of Love and Affection, is once again moving in the sky and shaking up our love lives. Although the weather is getting cooler, our relationships are heating up — and that’s all the more true as Venus moves into sensual and confident Scorpio on October 23. From now until November 16, we’ll be craving real, deep connections with current and potential partners. But beware, the planet’s move may cause you to feel a bit, well, obsessive. Get ready to bare your soul.

When Venus is in Scorpio, we desire companionship — maybe cuffing season isn’t a myth after all. The Planet of Love is also in detriment in Scorpio, which means it’s at its weakest, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it causes us to shy away from any shallow or superficial relationships. “Instead, you will devote yourself to forming a deep bond with the person you like and make sure you are connecting on a spiritual level,” says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. “You are more sensitive to other people’s energy, so you will be able to gain clarity and acknowledge if there is true chemistry between you and your special person.” If the connection is deep and fulfilling, this transit will influence you to spend more time with your partner than usual — and if the connection is surface-level, prepare for a separation.

Venus is a planet that wants to indulge, to immerse itself in the finer things in life, but in Scorpio, Venus is more timid and shy in following through on those desires, and may crave something more. “When Venus is in Scorpio, we may be sorting through learning to trust and surrender or embracing vulnerability and intimacy,” says astrologer Stephanie Campos. “The superficial isn’t going to cut it — we’re craving depth and soulful connections. We want someone who will love us wholly, who will journey to our own personal underworld, meet our shadows, and still choose to love us unconditionally.” It sounds like a tall order, sure, but you have to admit — it sounds pretty nice.

Scorpio is a sign of transformation, meaning that change can also take place within our connections and bonds while Venus is in the sign. “This is a powerful time to reflect on the power dynamics in your relationships and your ability to trust,” Campos says. “Is there healing that needs to be done so you can fully open up and allow love into your life? What part of your past are you ready to alchemize?”

While Venus transits through Scorpio, it will oppose the North Node and Uranus in Taurus, square Saturn in Aquarius, and trine Jupiter Retrograde and Neptune in Pisces, according to Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love. This makes “for a romantically mixed bag of tricks over the next weeks,” she says. “It will feel hard to let your guard down, but that is exactly what needs to be done. Rather than resisting intimacy, try to find a balance between your boundaries and letting go of control.” Instead of shying away from voicing your wants and needs in love, the energy here is pushing you to express it and ask for love in return, however way you see fit.

Mark your calendars for November 5, when Venus in Scorpio squares Uranus in Taurus. “Expect this to be a changeable day, especially concerning money and finances,” says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. “This aspect can be a double-edged sword; on one hand it can be a day of unexpected meetings and pleasure, the other side is unpredictability and things not going as planned.”

We’ll be craving something new in love — whether we’re partnered up or not — so this day may influence you to break free from relationship patterns that feel stale and limiting, says Campos. “The following day, Venus will form a tense square with Saturn in Aquarius, acting almost as a cosmic check and balances,” she adds. “Did we get too carried away? It can feel like we’re being met with some consequences or feelings of loneliness and rejection.” From now on, Campos says our focus should be on our foundation and the future, and to ask ourselves, “Where do we go from here? How can we build toward what we desire? Is it even possible?” Use this as a reminder to be gentle with yourself and others — this specific energy won’t last long, but it’ll be heavy.

The best day during this transit occurs on November 15, when Venus trines Jupiter in Pisces, uniting our beliefs and desires. “Harmony flows in our relationships and we may find unexpected blessings arrive throughout the day. This is a powerful day to send a pitch or reach out to a potential collaborator,” Campos says, adding that there will be an ease to our encounters of the day.

Professionally or personally, the planets are urging you to speak from the heart and bare your feelings to the world (or just a select someone, whichever you prefer). Don’t let the opportunity for brilliance or openness pass you by.

