The Great Pottery Throw Down, review: Bake Off is eclipsed by this sweet sister show

Anita Singh
·2 min read
The contestants of The Great Pottery Throw Down - Channel 4
The Great Pottery Throw Down (Channel 4) has always been the bridesmaid to The Great British Bake Off’s showy bride, but this year things have changed. Bake Off lost its mojo: too gimmicky, too mean-spirited, too difficult. This would never have happened when Mary Berry was in charge, and let’s hope it returns to its roots for the next series.

The Great Pottery Throwdown is now the programme to which Bake Off should aspire: wholesome and sweet-natured and soothing to watch. Nobody says anything rude or critical. The judges, Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller, are endlessly supportive. The presenter, actress Siobhán McSweeney, is a performer but one careful not to hog the limelight.

It’s all about the contestants here, who are as lovely a bunch of people as you could hope to meet. I have to admit, though, that I always find the first episode of a new series a tad boring because the producers feel the need to give us little videos on all 12 potters, with backstories and film of them walking the dog. This takes up time that could be better spent showing us their work. I could happily spend half an hour watching someone paint a cup and saucer.

Contestant Lois made a tea set in honour of her sister - Channel 4
This week’s challenge was to make a birthday tea set. The results were eclectic. Derek was inspired by Stone Age cave paintings. Fabiola dedicated her set to a friend who had spent five months in a coma. Vithu’s design was a reminder of fun times he’d had travelling around Thailand. Lois’s tea set was in honour of her sister, of whom she was very proud because – and I think this was what she said, but I was watching without subtitles so possibly misheard – she had “conquered her fear of crabs”.

It was all delightfully random. Keith cried. I’m not a regular viewer, but I gather he does this a lot. He was loved to tears by a woodland-themed tea set that Rebecca made for her grandfather, complete with toadstool cake stand. It was a great cake stand. Wouldn’t it be great if the show had a website that you could visit after watching the show to buy some of these creations?

