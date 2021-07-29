Great Plains Communications Rolls Out Network Enhancements, Expansion and New Products in Southeast Indiana

The growing Midwestern provider continues to improve and extend their Indiana Network

Blair, Nebraska, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider has announced extensive enhancements to its Indiana fiber broadband network along with new fast, reliable fiber-driven products and services to Indiana residential and business customers.

In addition, the company announced that through the Next Level Connections (NLC) Broadband Program, a grant was awarded to Great Plains Communications to extend their network to reach more than 600 underserved homes and businesses in the Indiana communities of Columbus, Edinburgh, Flat Rock, North Vernon, Shelbyville and Waldron. This expansion will provide potential customers with access to affordable high-speed fiber-optic service. These gigabit-speed fiber deployment projects which are currently underway are scheduled for completion by early 2022.

“Great Plains Communications is committed to Indiana. We continue to invest in and expand our 13,500-mile fiber network to ensure the capacity, reliability and capability is there to meet the growing bandwidth demand,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “We were also honored to be awarded a Next Level grant to expand our network to more underserved Indiana homes and businesses. We will seek out additional funding and investment opportunities that allow us to improve our network and deploy broadband infrastructure further into Indiana to deliver the best products and services possible with the hope that someday, regardless of where someone lives, they will have access to fast, reliable, fiber-based services.”

Great Plains Communications Indiana Network Enhancements

Reliability — Upgraded IP and access networks and added additional redundancy to improve overall reliability to 99.999% availability on the core.

Capability – Added a network connection to a Cincinnati data center to provide wholesale and enterprise customers with state-of-the-art cloud connectivity and enhanced connection services and added a 100 Gbps network ring to provide additional bandwidth for current and future customers.

Story continues

Capacity – Increased capacity and network enhancements enable customers to upgrade speeds quickly to position them to meet current and future demand.

New Great Plains Communications Products Available to Indiana Customers

GPC Whole Home Managed Wi-Fi - Using artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), residential internet usage demands are analyzed and capacity is allocated according to the number and types of devices to deliver the highest quality online wireless experience to every device in every corner of the home.

Hosted PBX and Unified Communications voice services - Business voice and phone solutions range from traditional to cloud-based services to meet the needs of any business.

GPC Business Managed Wi-Fi – From small businesses to large enterprises, clients receive reliable access points providing an exceptional wireless experience for customers, employees and guests in both indoor and outdoor settings.

GPC Cloud Connect - Provides layer 2 Ethernet-level direct data transfer connection from the customer’s enterprise on-premise networks to leading cloud service providers. Bypassing the public internet minimizes processing time and latency.

GPC DDoS Protection - Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection service mitigates today’s ever-increasing and more sophisticated DDoS attacks. A GPC network-based service and an enterprise best-practice, the product is designed to detect and defend against high-volume service attacks that block customers and employees from websites and applications, thereby endangering business stability and profitability.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana, Iowa and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

CONTACT: Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com



